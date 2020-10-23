Mesut Ozil’s agent accuses Mikel Arteta of dishonesty over midfielder’s Arsenal exile

“Arsenal fans deserve an honest explanation.”

Erkut Sogut, the agent of ostracised Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, has accused Mikel Arteta of being dishonest over the reasons for the midfielder’s banishment from the club’s first team.

Earlier this week, Gunners boss Arteta claimed Ozil’s omission from Arsenal’s Premier League squad was due to footballing reasons while admitting that he felt as though he had failed to get the best out of the 32-year-old playmaker.

“My conscience is very calm because I have been really fair,” said Arteta.

“What I can say from my side is that it is just a football decision. My level of communication with him has been really high, and we know what to expect with each other.

“My job is to get the best out of every player, to contribute to the team performance. Here I feel at the moment, today, that I have failed.”

However, during an interview with ESPN, Sogut claims that Arteta has not been honest when discussing Ozil’s downfall at the club.

“Arsenal fans deserve an honest explanation, not [Arteta] saying, ‘I failed Ozil’,” said Sogut.

“You didn’t fail Ozil. You failed to be fair, honest and transparent and treat someone with respect who has a contract and was loyal all the time.

“Every single person outside knows he hasn’t treated him fairly. He didn’t give him a chance to show himself this season.

“If he is still under contract, the player should have the option to stay and fight for his place. Mesut hasn’t been given that.

Sogut went on to claim that he has spoken to at least five of Ozil’s teammates at Arsenal, who are supposedly bemused by Arteta’s decision to leave him out of the squad.

Ozil statement

Ozil, who joined Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2013 for a then club-record £42.5m fee, has not played for the club since March.

Following his exclusion from Arteta’s league squad, he took to social media to express his disappointment and said that he had learned that ‘loyalty is hard to come by’.

“This is a difficult message to write to the Arsenal fans that I’ve played for over the past few years,” Ozil said in a statement released on his Twitter account.

“I’m really deeply disappointed by the fact that I have not been registered for the Premier League season for the time being.”

“Upon signing my contract in 2018, I pledged my loyalty and allegiance to the club that I love, Arsenal, and it saddens me that this has not been reciprocated. As I have just found out, loyalty is hard to come by nowadays. I’ve always tried to remain positive from week to week that there’s maybe a chance to get back in the squad soon again. That’s why I kept silent so far.

“Before the coronavirus break I was really happy with the development under our new coach Mikel Arteta – we’ve been on a positive way and I would say my performances were on a really good level. But then things changed, again, and I was no longer allowed to play football for Arsenal.

“What else can I say? London still feels like home, I still have many good friends in this team, and I still feel a strong connection with the fans of this club. “No matter what, I will keep fighting for my chance and not let my eighth season at Arsenal end like this. I can promise you that this hard decision won’t change anything in my mindset – I will continue to train as best as I can and wherever possible use my voice against inhumanity and for justice.”

