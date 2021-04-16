Owen Hargreaves names interesting Jadon Sancho alternative for Man United this summer

“You can’t always spend £100 million on a player.”

This summer, Manchester United fans can expect the usual deluge of transfer rumours. One of the names guaranteed to pop up with great frequency is Jadon Sancho, the Borussia Dortmund winger.

Last summer, United pursued the England international only to be priced out of a move by the Bundesliga club.

With United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expected to target a right-sided attacker in the upcoming off-season, Sancho is expected to be at the top of the Red Devils’ wishlist once again.

Speaking on BT Sport’s coverage of Man United’s Europa League win over Granada on Thursday, Owen Hargreaves said the club must target a centre-back, a central midfielder and a right-winger.

And while the former United midfielder admitted that securing Sancho’s signature would be ‘amazing’, he suggested an intriguing alternative in the form of Leeds wideman Raphinha.

“I don’t think it’s realistic for Manchester United to win the Premier League next season,” said Hargreaves.

“They have to find a way to bridge that gap. You bridge that gap by getting another centre-back, getting a central midfielder, and getting a right-winger.

“A lot of people have played out on that right-hand side and haven’t really found it.

“Jadon Sancho would be amazing. You think about Raphinha at Leeds and what he could do in this United team – there’s obviously levels, and you can’t always spend £100 million on a player.”

While Sancho is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in his position, Raphinha is certainly a viable alternative if United were to refuse to meet Dortmund’s asking price.

The Brazilian has impressed during his debut season in English football, scoring six goals and notching as many assists to help Leeds stay well clear of the drop zone.

As for Sancho, United legend Paul Scholes feels as though his arrival would hinder the development of Mason Greenwood.

“I think that could stop the likes of Greenwood by signing Sancho,” said Scholes.

19y 192d – Mason Greenwood is the first teenager to score and assist as a substitute for Manchester United in a Premier League match since Cristiano Ronaldo in November 2003 (against Portsmouth). Catalyst. pic.twitter.com/0F99dW6IJs — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 11, 2021

“I know what you’re saying with Sancho, but Mason Greenwood has been the best player on the right-hand side.

“Marcus doesn’t like playing there, Martial doesn’t like playing there, they both like coming from the other side and Mason’s been the best player out there.

“I get what you’re saying about Sancho, but what I see in Sancho is that he’d be more creative, he’d have a better link with a centre-forward, they’d like to play with him a bit more than Mason Greenwood or Marcus Rashford because they’re more head down dribblers, want to score goals, whereas this lad can do both.

“He’s a sensational player, I just wonder if he’s a bit similar to what United already have in those areas.”

__

