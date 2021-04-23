‘I didn’t like the concept’ – Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks about the Super League proposals

“I want to earn the right to play in Europe.”

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he did not like the controversial Super League proposals that briefly threatened to upend European club football earlier this week.

United were named as one of the Super League’s founder clubs when the breakaway competition was officially announced on Sunday evening.

However, the Red Devils withdrew from the competition 48 hours following intense backlash from supporters.

And while Solskjaer was understandably coy about the proposals when asked about them following United’s 3-1 win over Burnley on Sunday afternoon, the Norwegian was far more forthcoming in his press conference ahead of the Leeds game this weekend.

“First of all, I’m very happy the fans have voiced their opinion and that we’ve listened to them,” Solskjaer said. “In a strange sort of way it’s brought the football pyramid and community together and I think that’s important, and I’m very happy.

“I’m a supporter myself, and there’ll be a day when I come back and watch Man United and I want to watch a Man United team even with a fear of failure.

“I didn’t like the (Super League) concept anyway, because it has to be on sporting merit. I want to earn the right to play in Europe, we know we’ve been pioneers and we’ve been in Europe for many, many years, with the Busby Babes, so that’s one part of it, we want to be part of a successful European campaign again.”

Solskjaer, whose side can further strengthen their grip on second place in the Premier League with a win over Leeds on Sunday, added: “One of my best nights was something we worked really hard towards.

“To get to that, that fear of failure, you can’t just be given it because your name is such and such, you have to earn the right to be there and give the best possible performance.

“I’ve always felt and believed in stepping out of your comfort zone, being afraid of failure. That spurs you on, living on the edge a little bit, and that wasn’t part of this.

“And, for me, I’m very happy all of the clubs that have admitted their mistake, that this was a bad idea and the way it came out as well.”

