Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sends message to Man United fans after anti-Glazer protests

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stressed the importance of the club listening to fans following the anti-Glazer demonstrations at Old Trafford on Sunday.

United’s Premier League game with Liverpool was postponed after a group of disgruntled supporters breached Old Trafford security and took to the pitch a few hours before kick-off.

The protests were designed to showcase United fans’ rising resentment towards the Glazer family’s ownership of the club after they signed the club up for the Super League.

Solskjaer said protests must be carried out in a peaceful manner

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of United’s trip to Roma in the Europa League semi-final second leg, Solskjaer said it was important that the club listen to the fans, but stressed that breaking into Old Trafford was ‘a step too far’.

“It was a difficult day for us,” Solskjaer said via Manchester Evening News. “Of course we wanted to play, to beat Liverpool for the fans.

“Our job is getting good results on the pitch. But as I said before the game, we have to listen, to hear the fans’ voice.

“It’s everyone’s right to protest but it has to be in a civilised manner. But unfortunately when you break in, when police officers are scarred for life, that’s a step too far.

“Then it’s a police matter, it’s not about showing your opinions anymore.”

When asked to send a message to United fans, Solskjaer admitted that the club knows they must do ‘better’ at communicating with the fanbase.

“Of course we want to listen,” he added. “It has to be in a peaceful manner, it’s important.

“Please voice your opinions. We know as a club we need to communicate better. I can refer back to the apologies, it came out wrong and it was the wrong thing to do.

“I know our fans want a team that is likeable, playing attacking football, scoring goals, winning trophies and being humble — that can identify back with them.

“My job is the results. We want to get back to winning trophies, we haven’t won for a while and that’s something we’re working on. I’m sure fans can see what the players are doing.”

When pressed about his squad’s focus after a turbulent week for the club, Solskjaer said: “Of course my focus has to be on the results.

🗣️ Solskjær on Cavani: “We’ve had some good chats lately and even though the decision is still in his court, I’m still hopeful. And maybe even more so when you saw him on Thursday against Rome, and telling him ‘when you do that in front of the Stretford End, that’s magic’.” — UtdDistrict 🔰 (@UtdDistrict) May 5, 2021

“But you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to see we have challenges to be dealt with.

“Other individuals have started communicating with fans’ groups, which is going to be massive for us going forward.

“I would be sad if all the good work the players have gone got disrupted. Our focus is on playing well and getting to a final now.”

Solskjaer also confirmed that he has received an apology from the Glazers.

“I know communication has started between other individuals and me,” he said.

“This is a difficult position, for me, because I’ve got to focus on the football. I’m sure there will be better communication coming.”

