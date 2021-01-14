Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave the perfect mic-drop response to Liverpool question in 2014

Solskjaer was managing Cardiff City at the time.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is currently preparing his Manchester United players for a massive top-two Premier League clash with Liverpool on Sunday.

Undoubtedly the biggest game of the season so far, United can take a significant step in the right direction by taking three points away from Anfield, which would give the Red Devils a six-point lead at the top of the table.

Of course, a Liverpool win would return Jurgen Klopp’s champions to the summit on goal difference and strike a bitter psychological blow to United, who are unbeaten in their last 11 league games.

Solskjaer has no choice but to pay attention to Liverpool at the moment (especially with an FA Cup game against the Reds to follow at Old Trafford later this month).

But back in 2014, the Norwegian wasn’t overly interested in matters at the top of the table.

At the time, Solskjaer was managing Cardiff City, and in the process of trying to steer the Bluebirds away from relegation.

In March of that year, Brendan Rodgers’ title-chasing Liverpool thumped Cardiff 6-3 at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Solskjaer Liverpool question

At that stage, there was plenty of talk about Liverpool as potential title winners, but Solskjaer was in no mood to discuss an opposition club after watching his side concede six goals.

“Couldn’t care less,” was Solskjaer’s response when asked by Sky Sports for his thoughts on Liverpool’s chances before promptly exiting the interview with a wry smile.

🗣 “I couldn’t care less” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s response to Liverpool being potential title winners in 2014 🤣 pic.twitter.com/B37X5SRySg — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 14, 2021

Liverpool ultimately missed out on the title in 2014 as Manchester City prevailed, while Solskjaer was unable to stop Cardiff from dropping down to the Championship.

If Liverpool beat United on Sunday, don’t expect the Sky Sports reporters to ask Solskjaer about Liverpool’s chances of defending the title.

We’re pretty sure we know he would react.

