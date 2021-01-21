Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals why he gets ‘frustrated’ with Edinson Cavani despite Fulham goal

Cavani was on target as United beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage.

Manchester United returned to the top of the Premier League table on Wednesday night as they came from behind to beat Fulham 2-1 at Craven Cottage.

Ademola Lookman fired the Cottagers into a fifth-minute lead before Edinson Cavani levelled with a poacher’s finish.

Paul Pogba‘s beautiful second-half goal lifted United to all three points, taking the Red Devils above Manchester City and Leicester City once again.

After the game, Solskjaer hailed summer signing Cavani’s movement as ‘incredible’ but also revealed why he gets frustrated with the South American at times.

‘Sometimes I have to ask him to do less running’

“He’s the centre forward you want in the box,” Solskjaer said via Metro.

“His movement is incredible and it’s something everyone can learn from. It’s almost like I get frustrated at times when he goes wide to put crosses in because he’s the one you want in there. Sometimes I have to ask him to do less running.

“But even in the second half, the header, great save by [Fulham keeper Alphonse] Areola. His movement is spot on.

“He’s the type of centre forward we’ve been looking for and he compliments Marcus [Rashford], Mason [Greenwood] and Anthony [Martial] really well.”

Pogba winner seals three points

In addition to Cavani, Solskjaer also reserved praise for Pogba after another decisive contribution from the Frenchman kept United’s momentum going.

“We have always said Paul [Pogba] can do everything, he can play wide, play in midfield, create chances and shoot,” added Solskjaer.

🗣 “We needed to wake up, I think we hadn’t shaken off the game from Sunday!” Ole hails his players’ reaction after going behind against Fulham, but insists this title race is FAR from over. 🙌 🎙 @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/QgRHZ1fvEA — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 20, 2021

“Today we felt his position was midfield and what a goal with his left foot. He was so committed and got tackles in as well.

“When you win tight games, those two extra points for a win instead of a draw are vital. Let’s see where we are at the end.

“We don’t think about [being top of the league]. It’s just job done and on to the next one.”

Solskjaer also explained that he has been pleased by his side’s improved mentality compared to last season.

The Norwegian has been buoyed by his players’ ability to turn draws into wins, something he feels is a critical difference to where they were 12 months ago.

“It’s never easy when you travel down here,” he said.

“We’ve shown a great improvement in our mentality and our physical robustness from last season.

“We needed to stop drawing and start winning and we’ve done that. But of course, when it’s just a one-goal lead you’re heart is in your mouth.”

Cavani, Pogba and United will be back in action on Sunday when they host Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round.

Read More About: Edinson Cavani, Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer