Odion Ighalo thinks it was a ‘bit unfair’ that he didn’t play more during Man United loan spell

“I did not play much which was perhaps a bit unfair but as I said, I am always grateful for the opportunity.”

Odion Ighalo believes it was a ‘bit unfair’ that he was not afforded regular playing time during his loan spell at Manchester United.

Ighalo joined United in January 2020 in a deal until the end of the season, although his stay was extended by the club after football was shut down because of the global pandemic.

The former Watford striker scored five goals in 23 games for United but did not start a single Premier League for the Red Devils, instead largely being used in cup competitions by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Odion Ighalo.

After leaving United in January, Ighalo joined Saudi Professional League club Al Shabab on a two-and-a-half-year contract, and the Nigerian admits he was not prepared to warm the bench at Old Trafford.

“There wasn’t much possibility because I wanted more playing time. At my age, I want to play and not just sit on the bench and not have any minutes,” Ighalo told Sky Sports.

“I didn’t just want to be there picking up a salary – I wanted to be involved so I said to my agent that if an offer comes in, I will look at it and see what’s best for me, which is what I did.

🗣”You can’t tell me twice about it, I am going to take the opportunity of staying but every man has his own decisions.” Odion Ighalo says he would be staying at Manchester United if he was in Edinson Cavani’s boots@ighalojude pic.twitter.com/GqFTjcSecx — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 12, 2021

“I’m so happy that my path crossed with Manchester United – it’s the club I love with all my heart and for all my life so playing for them was a big privilege that I do not take for granted.

‘”No matter the circumstances that led me to leave, I will always be grateful to the coach, my teammates, the fans, and everyone around Manchester United. After my initial loan was extended, I did not play much which was perhaps a bit unfair but as I said, I am always grateful for the opportunity.”

Ighalo also revealed that he turned down offers from West Ham and West Brom before joining Al Shabab, but felt as though his time in the Premier League had come to an end.

“Yeah, there was the possibility of West Ham and West Brom to stay in the Premier League, which I thought about,” Ighalo added.

“But after being at Manchester United, the biggest club in England if not the world, what else could I possibly do in the Premier League?

“I had good offers to stay in England, but I just didn’t think I could stay after achieving my dream of playing for the club I had supported since I was young.”

LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con and Conan will take to the mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World. The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football. Episode 3 of LOI Arena is free to listen to here. Former Dundalk teammates Robbie Benson and Brian Gatland joined the lads to chat about their clubs contrasting starts to the season, Brian’s cruciate injury and much more. The podcast will form part of a new membership offering from Pundit Arena that focuses on Irish soccer fans for just €3.99 per month, less than a euro per week. Fans can sign up or register to listen for free at https://punditarena.com/loiarena.You can also follow the show on Twitter and contact us via email at loi@punditarena.com. (edited)

Pundit Arena Episode 1 – New Beginnings! – Pundit Arena LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con Murphy and Conan Byrne take to the Mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World. The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football. (28 kB) https://cdn.punditarena.com/uploads/2021/03/loi-1.jpg Pundit Arena Episode 3 – Pundit Arena LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con Murphy and Conan Byrne take to the Mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World. The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football. (28 kB) https://cdn.punditarena.com/uploads/2021/03/loi-1.jpg Pundit Arena LOI Arena Archives – Pundit Arena The League Of Ireland Podcast. twitter.com LOI Arena (@LOI_Arena) | Twitter The latest Tweets from LOI Arena (@LOI_Arena). Con Murphy and Conan Byrne are back with a brand new League of Ireland podcast. Check out new episodes every Sunday evening.

Read More About: Manchester United, Odion Ighalo