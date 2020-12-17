“He disagreed, but that’s his opinion!”

It feels like a lot of the heavyweight Premier League bouts have disappointed recently.

There was the joyless Manchester derby, another goalless draw between Chelsea and Tottenham and a pretty forgettable 1-1 draw between Liverpool and Manchester City.

Thankfully, Liverpool and Tottenham delivered at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Helped by the impressive noise generated by the 2,000 fans that were allowed inside the stadium, the Premier League’s top two teams played out a cracker.

Liverpool dominated much of the first half and went ahead after 26 minutes when Mohamed Salah’s heavily deflected shot looped past Hugo Lloris.

Spurs fail to take chances

Spurs hit back through a typically clinical Son Heung-min goal to level it up before half-time, and while Jose Mourinho’s side improved dramatically in the second period, it was to be Liverpool’s night.

After Steven Bergwijn and Harry Kane missed gilt-edged chances, Reds striker Roberto Firmino popped up with a 90th-minute bullet header to lift Jurgen Klopp’s champions to a momentous win, taking them three points clear of Spurs at the top.

The stats reflected Liverpool’s dominance. They enjoyed 76 per cent possession, had 17 shots to Tottenham’s eight and completed 718 passes to Tottenham’s 156.

Mourinho, however, did not feel as though Liverpool were good value for the win.

And when the final whistle went, he told Klopp as much.

“The best team lost and he disagreed but that’s his opinion,” Mourinho told Amazon Prime.

Mourinho also decided to criticise Klopp’s animated behaviour on the touchline.

“By the way, if I behave on the touchline like he does then I’m not there,” he added.

“Come on, that’s animated. Do you want to take the table with the time from the fourth official? I’m saying for some reason I’m different and I’m sad.”

‘We had them there to win it’ – Mourinho

Mourinho went as far as saying he would not have been satisfied with a point given the trouble his players caused a Liverpool backline featuring 19-year-old Premier League debutant Rhys Williams.

“I think even a draw would have left us not with the best taste because we had them there to win it,” said Mourinho.

“It was not just about the big chances it was the moments of the big chances and the moment was when they were in trouble in their worst moment and we had it there to kill it but we missed it.

“Normally at matches at this level you pay and I thought we would pay just taking a point.

“In the end, we didn’t even take a point, so it is very disappointing. But looking at the performance I am happy with the team, with the proposal of going to a match to win it.

“I thought in such a difficult game against such a good team the boys were very good and we got punished.”

