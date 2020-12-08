Former Spurs striker Mido recalls tense Pizza Express lunch with Roy Keane

“I was very surprised that he didn’t talk to me much.”

When Roy Keane took over as Sunderland boss, in August 2006, the Black Cats were in a tricky spot.

Back down in the Championship following relegation from the Premier League, the Wearside club lost their opening four games of the season and were embarrassingly dumped out of the League Cup by Bury.

Niall Quinn, Sunderland chairman, turned to former Ireland teammate Keane.

Keane had only just retired from playing in June, but was keen to get stuck into management. He quickly looked to shape Sunderland’s underperforming squad in his vision, bringing in six players on transfer deadline day.

On a busy day of spending, in came Keane’s former Manchester United teammates Dwight Yorke and Liam Miller, Ross Wallace and Stanislav Varga (whom he had played alongside at Celtic) and Wigan pair Graham Kavanagh and David Connolly.

One player Keane failed to land, however, was Tottenham Hotspur striker Mido.

The Egyptian had enjoyed a decent 2005/06 season with Spurs, scoring 11 times in 27 games.

And during an interview with talkSPORT in April 2019, Mido opened up on how Keane tried to bring him to the Stadium of Light during a tense lunch at Pizza Express.

The former Marseille and Roma striker said: “My agent Mino Raiola said, ‘Mido, Roy Keane wants to have lunch with you and show you the training ground’.

“So I went to Newcastle airport. He came to pick me up in his Range Rover, we went to Sunderland and he took me to lunch at Pizza Express.”

According to Mido, however, Keane was far from friendly and didn’t talk much.

“I was very surprised that he didn’t talk to me much,” added Mido, who has managed several clubs in Egypt and one in Saudi Arabia since hanging up his boots in 2013.

Keane was talking to me and looking at the ceiling – Mido

“Normally you get a player for lunch, you try to talk to him and try to convince him to sign for your club, but he didn’t talk much, he was just very quiet.

“I knew straight away that me and him, we could not work together, we would end up fighting. He was talking to me and looking at the ceiling.

“I knew straight away that it would not work.”

“Roy must have been paying!”@MidoAHM reveals how Roy Keane failed to wine and dine him 😂 pic.twitter.com/QqUHCbCg2A

— talkSPORT Breakfast (@TSBreakfast) April 23, 2019

Mido eventually joined Sunderland’s north east rivals Middlesbrough in 2007, spending three years at the Riverside Stadium before returning to Cairo-based Zamalek in 2010.

Keane enjoyed an outstanding first season in management, leading Sunderland to promotion before eventually leaving the club in December 2008.

The Cork native has not managed since leaving Ipswich Town in 2011.

