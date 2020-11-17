Former Tottenham striker Mido criticises Mohamed Salah for attending brother’s wedding

Mido believes Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah ‘made a big mistake’.

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Middlesbrough striker Mido has criticised Mohamed Salah after the Liverpool forward contracted coronavirus after attending his brother’s wedding in Cairo.

Salah is now in self-isolation and could be forced to sit out of Liverpool‘s upcoming games with the player set to undergo another Covid test on Thursday.

And Mido has slammed the 28-year-old’s decision to put himself and his teammates at risk by attending the wedding just a few days before he was due to play for Egypt.

“I know I may be under attack after my next comments, but it has to be that way,” Mido told Al-Nahar TV.

“Mohamed Salah made a big mistake by attending his brother’s wedding a few days before the Egyptian national team match, he showed great negligence with the steps taken to prevent the coronavirus and the result was that he was infected.

“The neglect of Mohamed Salah caused the Egyptian team to lose an important player in a very important match and time, and he also risked the health of his team-mates.

“He should not have been present at his brother’s wedding, especially at that time. The wedding included more than 800 people, and half of them accepted to embrace and kiss Salah.

“The other point here is the silence of all those responsible for the player’s negligence, which confirms the fact that the player is still bigger than the national team and this will lead to a great failure.”

Salah has been in excellent form for Liverpool this season with 10 goals in 13 games in all competitions.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds face a busy period after the international break, starting with the visit of Premier League leaders Leicester City to Anfield on Sunday before hosting Atalanta in the Champions League.

