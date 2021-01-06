Mick McCarthy sacked by APOEL after two months in charge

The former Ireland boss took over the Cypriot side two months ago.

Mick McCarthy has been sacked by APOEL Nicosia after just two months in charge, according to talkSPORT.

The former Ireland boss took over the Cypriot side in November after stepping down from his position with the Boys in Green earlier in 2020.

APOEL are currently 11th in the Cypriot top tier after picking up only 16 points from as many games.

McCarthy leaves a day after Byrne debut

The news will come as a major shock to Ireland midfielder Jack Byrne, who made his debut under McCarthy as a late substitute in their defeat by Doxa Katokopia on Tuesday night.

Byrne joined up with McCarthy earlier this week after leaving Shamrock Rovers with the former Sunderland boss having given the midfielder his international debut with Ireland in September 2019.

McCarthy had nine games in charge of APOEL, losing his last four to leave the club in a relegation battle.

Proud to sign for the biggest club in Cyprus @apoelfcofficial . Thanks everyone for the messages 💚 https://t.co/9fQPF6UyNN — Jack Byrne (@Jackb_8) January 4, 2021

The 61-year-old in November signed a deal until 2022 but has been shown the door just eight weeks into his reign.

It marks a brutal end to McCarthy’s shortest managerial tenure having six years at Ireland during his first spell and the same length of time at both Wolves and Ipswich Town.

He also managed Sunderland for three years and was took charge of Ireland for just under 18 months in his second spell before stepping aside for Stephen Kenny.

“I wanted to get back to work,” McCarthy told talkSPORT after taking the APOEL job in November.

“I wanted to get back coaching and managing, so I’m delighted to be here,” he declared.

“Everything about the place is top class. It’s like walking into a Championship club and I’d imagine some Premier League clubs would be delighted to have this facility.”