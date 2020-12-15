Mick McCarthy and Roy Keane’s awkward hotel lift encounter after Saipan argument

“Roy is grinning like the Cheshire cat.”

We’ve all been there. You have an argument or a falling out with someone. You go your separate ways and hope to forget about it.

The next morning, you nip to the shop for some milk. And there they are. The exact person you didn’t want to bump into, standing there with his Weetabix and pancakes.

Do you blank them? Do you give a subtle nod and swiftly brush past them? Or do you decide to bury the hatchet? Either way, it’s going to be extremely uncomfortable before it’s comfortable.

Mick McCarthy knows all about it. Of course, fortunately for us, our most famous argument with an acquaintance hasn’t resulted in a national media storm.

When Ireland manager McCarthy fell out with Roy Keane in Saipan ahead of the 2002 World Cup, it became one of the most significant and divisive incidents in Irish football history.

After the Ireland team arrived in Saipan, Keane expressed his misgivings about the training facilities. The captain visited McCarthy’s hotel room to discuss the poor state of the training pitch and the gear that failed to arrive on the island.

With tensions rising, McCarthy accidentally bumped into Keane in the team hotel.

“At lunch-time, I bump into Roy, quite by accident, on my return to the team hotel,” wrote McCarthy in his 2002 World Cup diary.

“I make a run for the lift and shout at whoever is inside to hold it. Roy is grinning like the Cheshire cat as I squeeze through the door.

“I say thanks and he claims he was trying to shut it before I made it. I say that he would and all.

“He laughs, then says he hopes he wasn’t too hard on me about the training kit and the pitch when we spoke on Saturday night.

“He is worried that he went over the top with his criticism. I tell him to forget it. He was entitled to have a whinge and he was right in everything he said.

“The training gear should have been here before us, the pitch should be better.”

After a seemingly pleasant enough exchange, McCarthy told Keane he hoped he would end up managing a team one day, like Manchester United or Arsenal.

“He admits he is spoilt at United, where they have the money to go first-class on everything, on and off the pitch,” writes McCarthy.

The following morning, McCarthy had an ‘amicable’ chat with Keane over breakfast. Later that afternoon, however, Keane told McCarthy that he wanted to go home and all hell broke loose from there.

While they exchanged pleasantries in the lift and over breakfast, later encounters involving the pair were much more heated before Keane left the Irish camp, plunging Ireland’s World Cup preparations into disarray.

