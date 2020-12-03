Michael Owen channels Roy Keane with blistering comments on Man United midfielder Fred

Michael Owen did not hold back when it came to Fred.

Former Manchester United striker Michael Owen launched a scathing attack on Fred after the Brazilian’s red card in United’s Champions League defeat by Paris Saint-Germain.

Fred was fortunate to escape with only a yellow card in the first half when he thrust his head in the direction of PSG midfielder Leandro Paredes.

However, the 27-year-old’s luck ran out when he was shown a second booking for his challenge on Ander Herrera.

Fred’s dismissal came at the worst possible time with United having fallen behind to Marquinhos’ goal just a minute earlier.

When asked for his view on the incidents involving Fred, Owen was unsparing in his criticism.

“Mistakes all round really,” said Owen told BT Sport.

“It was a red card. There wasn’t much [in the headbutt] but come on, you’re a grown man. You don’t have to do these petulant little things to put your team at risk.

“If I was a manager and one of my players did this, just pure petulance, then he wouldn’t play for me again. It’s pathetic really.”

"Strange how he gave a yellow card, it's either nothing or it's red." "The second one isn't a yellow card."

Owens’ comments echoed Roy Keane’s criticism of Fred’s display in United’s win over Southampton on Sunday.

While United won thanks to an Edinson Cavani double, Keane laid into Fred for giving away a cheap foul that led to James Ward-Prowse scoring from a free-kick.

“I’d be more critical of Fred,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“I’d be disappointed with my goalkeeper, but I’d be more disappointed with Fred for being really lazy and really sloppy. Giving away free-kicks in that area is like giving away a penalty.

"Maybe I should have taken Fred off, but he's been playing really well." "The second one isn't a yellow card, Ander Herrera knows that as well. Ander knows."

“Corners can happen, obviously, you’ll take that, but the free-kick, if you look at Fred closely, I’ve been criticising him for years.

“My eyes don’t lie to me. Really poor decision, really lazy.”

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted after the PSG game that he may have made a mistake in not bringing Fred off at half time.

The Brazilian will be suspended for United’s crucial trip to RB Leipzig on Tuesday with the Red Devils needing a point to secure their passage to the last-16.

