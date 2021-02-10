Irish midfielder Michael Doyle talks up GAA background after heroic goalkeeper performance

Share and Enjoy !

“Thank God for all those years playing Gaelic.”

On Tuesday night, Michael Doyle enjoyed one of the stranger nights of his career.

The Irish midfielder, known for his spells with Coventry City and Sheffield United, is now 39 and the captain of Notts County, who play in the English National League.

While known for his abilities in the middle of the park, Doyle was forced into an unlikely goalkeeping role during the Magpies’ 3-1 victory over Dagenham & Redbridge.

Doyle fetched a pair of gloves after Sam Slocombe’s first-half red card for a lunging challenge on Darren McQueen which handed Dagenham a penalty.

Doyle was relieved to see Paul McCallum’s spot-kick clatter the woodwork, however the one-time Ireland international was forced into a string of saves during a 75-minute spell between the sticks.

The Dubliner eventually conceded in second-half stoppage time with Notts County already 3-0 up.

‘Playing Gaelic came in handy’ – Michael Doyle.

“A couple of weeks ago, there, I was playing centre-half in training in one of the games,” Doyle, whose solitary Ireland cap came against the Netherlands in 2004, told BBC Nottingham after the game.

“The gaffer and Greg [Abbott, the assistant manager] were saying, ‘we might have to put you in there if it comes to injuries.’ I said, ‘ah, no problem.’ I was thinking, ‘the older I’m getting, the further back I’m going,’ but I didn’t think I’d bloody end up in goal!

“I played a lot of Gaelic when I was younger with my brothers and that, up in our local GAA club, St Mark’s in Tallaght where I grew up, and I loved it. And thank God for all those years playing Gaelic, catching the ball — it kind of came in handy.

“To be fair, the lads in front of me were amazing. It was a joy to watch them tonight with 10 men, the way they played. All the credit goes to them.”

“To be honest with you, when Sam got sent off, I didn’t even realise we didn’t have a keeper on the bench.”

The lads were calling me ‘The Monk’ – Doyle

Speaking about McCallum’s missed penalty, Doyle said: “I walked past the goal and he just started laughing at me. I knew straight away he probably wasn’t focused so I started having a laugh with him.

“At that stage, I was just thinking of Bruce Grobbelaar in the European Cup final in 1984 in Rome when he was dossing about! I thought, ‘I’m going to have a bit of a doss, here, like.’

“The lads were calling me ‘The Monk’ out of Mean Machine at half-time, and then after, in the group chat, they were putting in pictures of Manuel Neuer with my head and that. We’ve had a good bit of a laugh about it.

“My quad’s a bit, sore, actually, from all the goal kicks. I was trying to say to them in the second half, ‘lads, play short, keep it short,’ because my bloody leg was killing me!”

