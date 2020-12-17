Michael Chopra on how Roy Keane helped him battle gambling addiction

“It was Roy that really got me the help that I needed.”

Former Sunderland striker Michael Chopra has revealed how Roy Keane played a key role in his battle with gambling addiction.

Chopra has spoken openly about his struggles, admitting that he would think about placing bets as ‘soon as the final whistle’ went.

The 36-year-old turned out for Newcastle United, Cardiff City and Ipswich Town during his career, and was capped nine times by England at under-20 level.

“I never ever let anything get in the way of my football but as soon as the whistle went, my mind just suddenly changed and all of a sudden I was thinking about gambling,” Chopra told podcaster Chris Gilham as part of GamCare UK’s TalkBanStop campaign.

“The more money you earn, the bigger your bets become. I know it’s ridiculous, but I would sit on my own at two, three o’clock in the morning, betting on games in Brazil I’d know nothing about.”

‘He really took his time to speak to me’

Chopra also spent two years at Sunderland between 2007 and 2009, scoring six goals during the 2007/08 season to help the Wearside club retain their Premier League status.

He says he benefitted from the help of then Black Cats manager Keane, who helped the forward combat his problem.

After a long battle with gambling, I’m pleased to be supporting the new #TalkBanStop campaign to support gamblers who need help this Christmas.⁰Help is available. https://t.co/wuGtvAINzs⁰@GamCare @Gambanapp @GamStopUK1 https://t.co/CjAA7VNnWx — Michael Chopra (@MichaelChopra) December 17, 2020

“Then I decided to speak to Roy Keane, he was brilliant,” added Chopra, who retired in 2016 after his second spell with Indian side Kerala Blasters.

“He really took his time to speak to me and took time out of training. It was Roy that really got me the help that I needed.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel. When you’re going through a dark phase you don’t think that. If you’re struggling like I was and need support, head to TalkBanStop.com.”

Read More About: Michael Chopra, roy keane, sunderland