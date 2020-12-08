Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil continues war of words with Piers Morgan after Paul Pogba dig

“Are you still bitter from the other day?”

Mesut Ozil continued his Twitter feud with Piers Morgan on Monday evening after the TV presenter launched a scathing attack on the exiled Arsenal midfielder.

Ozil posted a photo of him in action for the Gunners accompanied by the caption: “The feeling of having fans behind you,” which prompted a vehement response from Morgan.

“Real Arsenal fans aren’t behind you,” wrote Morgan.

“You’re our Paul Pogba – massively overpaid, massively under-performing, & shockingly overinflated sense of your own importance.”

Not content with just accepting Morgan’s withering putdown, the German replied: “Piers, buddy, are you still bitter from the other day? It seems like you’re not a big fan of World Champions. I wish you would see as good as you hear things.”

Morgan replied on Tuesday morning by retweeting a transfer story claiming Ozil is set to join Fenerbahce in January with the caption: “Great. Let me know if you need someone to drive you to the airport @MesutOzil1088.”

This is the second time in a few weeks Morgan and Ozil have exchanged barbs on Twitter.

In November, Ozil replied to Morgan’s request for him to leave the club by saying, “Piers, was that really you, or was your phone hacked?”

Ozil has been frozen out of the Arsenal squad by manager Mikel Arteta. The 32-year-old, who joined the club from Real Madrid in 2013, has not featured for the first-team since March 7 and was omitted from Arteta’s Premier League and Europa League squads.

Ljungberg questions Ozil exile

Speaking on Sky Sports‘ Monday Night Football, Freddie Ljungberg – who was Arsenal’s interim boss before Arteta’s appointment – question the Spaniard’s decision to banish the 2014 World Cup winner from his squad.

“When you have a player like that, and I don’t say he should play every single week … but when you have possession and you need to find that cute pass, I don’t think there are any better players than Mesut doing that,” said Ljungberg, who left Arsenal in August.

“Of course you lose a bit defensively, but it’s a decision they’ve made. I don’t know why the decision’s been made and he’s outside the 25-man squad, so they can’t use him.

“But for those things, I don’t think there are many better in the world.”

