“Frankly, it’s disgraceful.”

Megan Rapinoe has criticised Manchester United for their delay in establishing a women’s team.

United formed their women’s side in 2018, immediately clinched the FA Women’s Championship title and are now sitting atop the Women’s Super League table after taking 16 points from their first six games of the season.

However, 2019 Ballon d’Or winner Rapinoe has slammed the Red Devils for their delay in investing in the women’s game.

“I think women’s football in England is the same as in America – it is so far behind because of what we’ve had to overcome in the lack of investment,” the two-time World Cup winner told the BBC.

“It’s 2020. How long has the Premier League been around? And we’re only just seeing a club like Manchester United put effort and pounds towards a women’s team? Frankly, it’s disgraceful.”

Rapinoe, 35, added that she is not considering retirement as she targets a second Olympic success with the United States national team after triumphing at the London Games in 2012.

“I’ve had a few team-mates go abroad and play, while I’m training and trying to keep fit in the hopes that eventually we’ll be out of this hellscape.

“I want to keep playing. I’m definitely not anywhere near retirement – I absolutely want to play at the Olympics.

“After the Olympics, I’ll have to take a longer look at the next three years. We’re a year closer to the next World Cup and it’s pretty enticing. We’ll leave that one out in the open.”

