“I thought it was a little bit disingenuous of Fergie.”

In April 1996, Manchester United were on their way to reclaiming the Premier League title.

Having relinquished their crown to Blackburn Rovers, the Red Devils held off Newcastle United to capture their third title under Alex Ferguson.

When United travelled to the Dell to play Southampton in April, they had won 11 of their last 12 league games to displace Newcastle at the summit.

Matt Le Tissier.

However, their afternoon on the south coast of England threw a spanner in the works as United were dismantled in a dominant first-half performance by Southampton.

Ken Monkou, Neil Shipperley and Matt Le Tissier all scored to hand the hosts a surprise but deserved three-goal lead at the break.

United’s response was to change their kit during the interval. Having turned out in a grey kit at the start of the match, United emerged for the second half wearing a changed blue-and-white ensemble.

It didn’t help United all that much as Southampton ran out 3-1 winners.

To mark the bizarre incident’s 25th anniversary, Le Tissier joined talkSPORT to discuss the game.

“Manchester United were top of the league and we were in not very good form,” he said.

“3-0 up at half-time and not only that, everybody had one of those halves where every single Southampton player played to the best of his ability.

“It was not a freak 3-0 scoreline as we deserved to be that far in front.”

Le Tissier admitted he didn’t realise Man United had changed kits until after the game.

“I’m not sure I actually realised at the time that they changed their shirts for the second half,” he added.

“I think I only realised after the game when a reporter in the car park – we didn’t really have press conferences in those days – and I’m sure one of them came up to me and said ‘what do you think about Man United changing their shirts at half-time?’

“I’m pretty sure I looked at him and said ‘did they?’”

Le Tissier added that he thought it was ‘disingenuous’ of Ferguson to change his players’ kit at half time as it ‘deflected’ away from Southampton’s performance.

Alex Ferguson.

“I thought it was a little bit disingenuous of Fergie. It deflected away from a very good Southampton performance that day.

“Nobody looks back and says ‘oh, didn’t Southampton play well’. They go ‘what about Fergie changing the shirts at half-time?’

“I understand that managers will do and say things to deflect away from the team’s performance and it wasn’t a complete shock that an excuse was made why the great Manchester United were smashed by a lowly Southampton.”

Speaking on Sky Sports last year, former United right-back Gary Neville said Ferguson had been warned by Professor Gail Stephenson, United’s ‘eye coach’, that the grey kit could be problematic.

“It’s a bit unique, but there was a bit of science behind it. Sir Alex had employed a couple of years before Professor Gail Stephenson from Liverpool University, and we had her as our ‘eye coach’.

“It’s going to sound really daft this, but one of the great theories around football that was presented at United at the time was that match sharpness was nothing to do with your physical fitness. It was to do with your eye muscles being able to react to things happening on the pitch.

“Sir Alex had this in his head before the game that this kit was a problem because he’d been told by Gail. We had a full set of kit ready to put on at half-time. You don’t take another kit to a game unless you’re thinking there’s a problem with it. He had this in his head, but it didn’t come across very well.”

“There were no conversations… it was ‘get the kits off’ from the kit man Albert [Morgan]. We lost in the kit previously [at Arsenal and Liverpool]. Sir Alex did have his superstitions and his beliefs, but I genuinely think he felt there was a problem with this kit and the Southampton game was the final straw!”

