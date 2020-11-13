‘I feel embarrassed’ – Ireland defender Matt Doherty’s candid reflection on England defeat

Matt Doherty offered a refreshingly forthright appraisal of Ireland’s performance against England.

The wait for a first win under Stephen Kenny continues.

On Thursday, Ireland were outclassed by England at Wembley as Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho and Dominic Calvert-Lewin goals lifted Gareth Southgate’s side to a comfortable friendly win.

Ireland, who lost Callum Robinson and Aaron Connolly during the week, registered just three shots on Nick Pope’s goal compared to the 15 their hosts rained down on Darren Randolph.

And while the result means little in the grand scheme of things, another dismal defeat left Matt Doherty deeply frustrated.

Doherty, who impressed in an unfamiliar left-back role, bemoaned a lack of cutting edge as Ireland failed to score for the fifth game in a row (they’re still looking for their first goal from open play under Kenny).

“It’s frustrating, it’s disappointing,” Tottenham defender Doherty said via the Irish Examiner.

“I feel embarrassed sometimes when I come off the pitch because we’re just losing games, conceding goals and not winning games. It’s not nice.”

Doherty believes that Ireland lack confidence in the attacking third, that even when they get themselves into promising positions, a belief that the move will end with the ball finding the back of the net is sadly absent.

“It kind of seems to be the trend at the moment, where we’re not taking our chances and then getting punished,” added the 28-year-old.

“We’re obviously going through a tough period in front of goal. It’s not like we’re not creating anything, we’re just not putting it in the net.

“I just don’t know if we have the belief every time we get into position,” said Doherty who was excellent in an unfamiliar left-back role.

“Do we really believe that we’re going to score? I’m not sure that’s the case.”

Ireland will aim to bounce back on Sunday when they travel to Wales in the Nations League.

