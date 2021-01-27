“Rashford and Martial were invisible” – Rio Ferdinand on Man United performance as Blades claim shock win

“That’s a reality check for them.”

Manchester United’s impressive Premier League run came to a grinding halt on Wednesday as they slumped to an embarrassing 2-1 defeat at home by Sheffield United.

The Red Devils needed to claim all three points to replace Manchester City at the summit, but were left frustrated by Sheffield United’s defensive solidity.

The Blades went ahead in the first half through Kean Bryan’s header, and while Harry Maguire replied in the second half with a headed effort of his own, Oliver Burke’s heavily deflected strike proved to be the winner for the league’s basement club.

Ferdinand on United’s performance

Speaking on BT Sport, Rio Ferdinand was heavily critical of United’s display.

“Manchester United were asked ‘can you go and do what Manchester City did last night?,’ said Ferdinand.

“They failed in that today.

“They didn’t have that zip about them, from minute one really. There wasn’t that cut and thrust that we’ve seen, where they’re cutting through teams.

“Credit again to Chris Wilder’s team, he set them up defensively very well – Man United just didn’t ask them questions.

“Bruno Fernandes, who United have relied on heavily in recent months, didn’t get it going today. Pogba the same.

“Rashford and Martial were invisible tonight really, didn’t get on the end of anything, didn’t create anything.

“If anyone at Old Trafford was going to get carried away, that’s a reality check for them.”

Ferdinand also pinpointed Martial’s lack of desire to track back in the build-up to Sheffield United’s winner.

After being robbed of the ball, the Frenchman ‘ambled’ back as the Blades built the attack for the goal that claimed them three points.

“In that sequence of play, there’s not one ounce of urgency, which I can’t understand,” added the former centre-back, who also insisted that it is not yet time for United to push the panic button.

We didn’t have the right ideas – Solskjaer

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that his side didn’t create enough chances to sufficiently trouble Sheffield United.

“We had all the possession, when you concede two bad goals, it’s always going to be difficult.

“We didn’t create enough or penetrate in behind to score enough goals. That little bit extra was missing, there was not a lot of space to run into.

“Fair play to them, they played well, but we didn’t have the right ideas tonight.

“The second goal we conceded was so poor, so sloppy. We lose the ball too easily, get back into position but didn’t get out to the ball.

“No big inquest, of course we’re disappointed, and surprised. We’ve been very consistent, the most consistent team over the last few months.

“We will dust off the sad feeling and go again.”

