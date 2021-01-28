De Gea was criticised for his role in Sheffield United’s opening goal.

Mark Bosnich has criticised Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea’s performance in Wednesday night’s defeat by Sheffield United.

Sheffield United’s opener was highly controversial. Kean Bryan headed the Blades into a 23rd-minute lead. But several United fans – and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – felt as though Billy Sharp had pushed De Gea off balance as the ball came into the box.

Solskjaer said it was a ‘mistake’ by the referee, although Bosnich believes De Gea was simply ‘out-jumped’.

“For me, I’m sorry, but that wasn’t a foul,” Bosnich, who made 38 appearances for United across two spells, told talkSPORT.

“De Gea was just out-jumped. It was a great delivery and I thought the boy got a run on De Gea and he was just completely out-jumped.

“He hesitated at the beginning and he didn’t get the run that you’d like as a goalkeeper. I thought it was a fair goal.”

Bosnich also believes United were guilty of underestimating a Sheffield United side that had won just once this season prior to claiming a shock victory at Old Trafford.

The result left United a point adrift of leaders Manchester City, who have a game in hand, ahead of Saturday’s trip to in-form Arsenal.

‘They underestimated Sheffield United.’

“He did change it but that was only natural with the amount of games coming up and they’ve got another massive one this weekend,” said Bosnich.

“I think it was the attitude, I thought they underestimated Sheffield United. There was that little bit of that attitude, where they thought it was just going to happen.

“You have to give credit to Sheffield United as well, they played really well, they came to Old Trafford with a plan, they hurt Man Utd and they picked up only their second Premier League win of the season.

“It was a massive opportunity for United. At the end of the season, you’ll look back at games like this and think we should have really got three points, especially at home where it shouldn’t really be a problem, it should have been swatted away.

“Man United do have a history of doing things the tough way, and they’ve given all their supporters hope with how well they’ve done thus far, it was just a very disappointing result.”

Read More About: david de gea, Manchester United, mark bosnich