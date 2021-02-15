Marcus Rashford opens up on his experience playing under Jose Mourinho at Man United

Share and Enjoy !

“It was a tough time in my career.”

Despite winning two trophies, Jose Mourinho’s time as Manchester United boss is widely considered a failure.

While the Portuguese coach delivered the Europa League and League Cup, he was unable to turn the Red Devils into genuine Premier League title contenders.

Granted, United finished second under Mourinho in the 2017/18 season, but they were 19 points adrift of Manchester City, and by the time he was sacked, in December 2018, they were the same number of points behind Liverpool.

Rashford on his time under Mourinho.

During his two-and-a-half-year stint at Old Trafford, Mourinho’s relationships with some of his players looked fragile at best.

He didn’t seem to see eye-to-eye with Paul Pogba and he certainly impacted Luke Shaw’s confidence. Indeed, Mourinho is now encountering similar man-management problems at Tottenham with the likes of Gareth Bale and Dele Alli.

However, Marcus Rashford does not look back on his time under Mourinho with regret.

While the forward admits ‘it was a tough time’ in his career, he insists that Mourinho taught him invaluable lessons that helped shape him as both a player and person.

“There are loads of different aspects – but my time under Jose was a massive learning period for me and I feel like I understood football in a different way to what I understood football before that,” Rashford told Sky Sports.

“I learned to win in different ways. It was a tough time in my career, but they’re the moments that either make you or break you.

“His style of coaching might not have been perfect for me – but it definitely made me improve as a player and as a person as well.

Rashford and Mourinho.

“Coming through the academy, it was always about playing as well as you could play and expressing yourself and go and score as many goals as you can.

“If you can win 6-4, then go out and win 6-4, but under Jose, we learned that 1-0 is the same as 6-4.”

Speaking about Mourinho in January, Rashford also explained how Mourinho helped him to become more savvy when it came to winning penalties.

“I remember when Jose (Mourinho) was manager, there were five or six times I can remember where I should have had a penalty,” he said.

“Jose ended up saying to me: ‘if you are not savvy about the way you do it, then you are not going to (get) give(n) it.’ After that, we started to get a few penalties.

“It was something that in terms of development you have to learn that and understand it.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: jose mourinho, Manchester United, marcus rashford