Brazil legend Ronaldo shares touching Maradona story

Former Brazil striker Ronaldo has revealed the touching reason why the late Diego Maradona always wore a watch on each hand.

Brazil icon Ronaldo has added his voice to the tributes to Maradona following the Argentine’s death last week at the age of 60.

The footballing world has been mourning the loss of Maradona over the last week with the former Napoli star’s body laid to rest in Buenos Aires on Friday.

And former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Real Madrid striker Ronaldo, who is now the president of Spanish side Real Valladolid, paid homage to Maradona during a press conference on Tuesday.

“Diego left an incredible legacy in football,” said Ronaldo, who retired in 2011.

“His loss is very hard to take. The news caught me by surprise and left me very sad.

“I want to send my love to his family. He changed the lives of many people and I will always be eternally grateful for the inspiration he provided me.”

Ronaldo also shared a poignant anecdote that revealed the reason why Maradona wore two watches.

“One of the first times he came to visit me in Madrid we had dinner,” said Ronaldo, who won the 1994 and 2002 World Cup with Brazil.

“Diego brought two watches and the legend went that he did not go anywhere without them both.

“I asked him why he wore two, and he said that his daughter had given them to him as a present and since then he had never taken them off.

“At the end of the meal he took one off and gave it to me as a gift. I didn’t want to accept it, but he got angry and I was left with no choice.

“I will look after it for the rest of my life as a reminder of his generosity and friendship.”

