How TeamViewer may look on Man United shirts after club announce mega sponsorship deal

Manchester United have announced a mega, five-year shirt sponsorship deal with global technology company TeamViewer.

The deal, which will start at the beginning of the 2021/22 season, is believed to be worth £235m across the five years.

TeamViewer will replace Chevrolet on the front of United’s shirts. The TeamViewer logo is blue, although United plan to present it in white on their home shirt.

According to The Independent, United are also in discussions over a new training kit sponsor with the club’s eight-year deal with Aon set to expire soon.

TeamViewer becomes United’s sixth principal sponsor after Sharp, Vodafone, AIG, Aon and Chevrolet.

“The partnership will harness the power of Manchester United’s unrivalled global platform to showcase the unique capabilities of TeamViewer to transform the way the world works and interacts,” read a club statement.

“With its name on the front of the most iconic shirt in sport from the start of next season, TeamViewer will build worldwide awareness of its technology enhancing workplaces and daily lives.

Two global winning teams united by a passion to connect and empower people all around the world! We are thrilled to become the Official Shirt Partner of @ManUtd ⚽↔️ 🌍 https://t.co/Rdv0tLxb5T #MUFC pic.twitter.com/5qmqfWaiuw — TeamViewer (@TeamViewer) March 19, 2021

“The partnership will introduce Manchester United and its 1.1billion fans and followers around the world to exciting new technology drawing on TeamViewer’s expertise in remote connectivity services.

“TeamViewer will enable Manchester United to bring its fans even closer to the team they love through ground-breaking AR solutions and remote access to the Theatre of Dreams.

United’s managing director, Richard Arnold, said: “We are tremendously proud to be establishing this partnership with one of the most exciting and dynamic global software companies.

“The ability to connect and collaborate has never been more important to the world and our community of 1.1billion fans and followers. We are looking forward to working with TeamViewer to bring to life our vision for a partnership built on smarter ways of connecting people and businesses.”

Oliver Steil, TeamViewer CEO, said: “We are very excited about this partnership, as it will significantly expand our brand positioning and it will help us to market our comprehensive solutions portfolio to all customer segments globally.

“With Manchester United and TeamViewer, two global winning teams join forces: Together as Team United we can bring the fan experience in the legendary Theatre of Dreams to a new level. We are extremely proud Manchester United picked us as partner in their ongoing technology journey.”

After United announced the deal, some fans expressed concern over how the TeamViewer logo will look, graphic designer @F_Edits posted Photoshopped images of how it may appear.

Manchester United's new kit sponsor: TeamViewer Reckon the design will be something like this, big log center with the name underneath Definitely an improvement from a graphic standpoint IMO; so much cleaner pic.twitter.com/b8k28UWTiC — Fredrik (@F_Edits) March 19, 2021

