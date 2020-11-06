Manchester United make Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decision after Champions League debacle

How long will Ole last at Old Trafford?

It has been a rough week for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Buoyed by a stunning 5-0 win over RB Leipzig, the beleaguered Manchester United boss has since overseen a couple of dismal defeats in quick succession.

After their Premier League woes were compounded by Arsenal, the Red Devils passed up a golden opportunity to put one foot in the Champions League knockout rounds.

Victory against Istanbul Basaksehir would have left United on a maximum nine points from three games; a position from which they would surely qualify for the last 16.

Instead, Group H was blown wide open, Basaksehir capitalising on United’s calamitous defensive display to win 2-1.

United were an abject mess in Turkey. Demba Ba was left completely unmarked for Basaksehir’s opener while Juan Mata was effortlessly shrugged off the ball in the build-up to their second.

And while Anthony Martial headed United back into the game, Solskjaer’s side were unable to salvage a point despite the plethora of attacking talent on the pitch. Martial, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Donny van de Beek, they all tried in vain to break Basaksehir.

On Thursday, the Manchester Evening News linked United with an approach for former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, who has long been linked with the top job at Old Trafford.

However, according to The Telegraph, United have decided to stick with Solskjaer after refusing to hit the panic button after the Basaksehir result.

The club’s board will reassess Solskjaer’s position though should United’s form fail to improve.

United travel to Goodison Park to face Everton on Saturday afternoon. Defeat – which would be United’s fourth in seven league games this season – will leave Solskjaer’s side with a miserable return of seven points from six games.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has now lost as many league games at Old Trafford this season as Jose Mourinho did in the entire 16/17 and 17/18 seasons combined. Hope this helps pic.twitter.com/XbVk87LzEv — Mike (@MikeLUHG_hth) November 1, 2020

Speaking after the defeat in Turkey, Solskjaer insisted he would ‘stay strong’ despite United’s recent slump.

“Opinions are out there all the time, you have got stay strong and I am employed by the club to do a job and I do that to the best of my ability with our staff.

“Of course, the last two results have been a punch in our stomach.

“The only way I know, and I hope the players know, to respond is to get your act together for the Everton game because we know it will be difficult. I am glad we’ve got a game already on Saturday.”

