Manchester United in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo

He could become the second Ecuadorian to play for United.

Manchester United are reportedly leading the race to sign midfielder Moises Caicedo from Independiente del Valle.

According to Ecuadorian outlet Diario Extra, via Sport Witness, United are currently edging out competition from RB Leipzig and AC Milan for the 19-year-old’s signature.

As per the report, the Premier League club are due to meet Caicedo over a potential deal in January.

Having just turned 19 in November, Caicedo would be the latest signing made by United with an eye to the future.

In October, the Red Devils captured Uruguayan teenager Facundo Pellistri from Penarol, while Ivorian winger Amad Diallo is expected to arrive from Atalanta in January.

While the aforementioned duo are wide players, Caicedo is a holding midfielder, although he has the physical and technical attributes to influence games in the attacking third.

Diario Extra’s report claims that talks between United and Independiente del Valle are ‘well advanced’.

🇪🇨⚽ 18 year old Moisés Caicedo gave @IDV_EC the lead with an excellent goal against @Flamengo in the #Libertadores pic.twitter.com/8U4ycT103u — CONMEBOL Libertadores (@TheLibertadores) September 18, 2020

While Milan and Leipzig remain interested in the South American, United are thought to be willing to offer more than their Italian and German counterparts.

Caicedo, who has four caps for Ecuador, is expected to cost £4.4m.

Were he to move to Old Trafford, he would become the second Ecuadorian, after Antonio Valencia, to play for United.

Speaking earlier this month, Caicedo admitted that United were his ‘favourite club’.

“My challenge is one day to be in the elite of world football. I have proposed this to myself, my dream is to play in the big leagues,” he told Global Digital TV via Aficcion Central.

“The Premier League. Manchester United are my favourite club.”

