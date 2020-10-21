Manchester United warn Mason Greenwood over ‘breaches of discipline’

The 19-year-old was not involved against Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester United have warned striker Mason Greenwood over ‘breaches of discipline’, according to The Times.

Greenwood did not travel to France with the United squad for Tuesday’s Champions League group stage win over Paris Saint-Germain after being left out against Newcastle United on Saturday.

While United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted that Greenwood was ruled out of the PSG clash through injury, the forward is said to have been spoken to over ‘several instances of lateness’.

Greenwood enjoyed a breakthrough season at Old Trafford during the 2019/20 campaign, scoring 17 goals in all competitions as he established himself as a regular starter under Solskjaer.

However, he has encountered disciplinary issues already this term having been dropped from the England squad with Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden after the pair broke Covid-19 protocols prior to playing Iceland.

England boss Gareth Southgate withdrew Greenwood and Foden for England’s game against Denmark and they were not selected for the Wales, Belgium and Denmark matches earlier this month.

Solskjaer was prickly when quizzed about Greenwood’s absence in the build-up to the PSG game despite the teenager having taken part in a United training session on Monday morning.

“I can’t declare medical stuff, can I?,” said the Norwegian.

“It’s just a niggle and, as young as he is, we don’t want to take any chances with him.

“Hopefully at the weekend he’ll be fine again.”

