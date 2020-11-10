Manchester United defender Luke Shaw ruled out for up to six weeks

This is a blow for Manchester United.

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has been ruled out for up to six weeks with a hamstring injury, according to The Athletic.

Shaw was forced off 67 minutes into United’s 3-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The 25-year-old left-back is set to miss a busy period for United, which includes their three remaining Champions League group games and the Manchester derby against Manchester City at Old Trafford on December 12.

Shaw has been a key figure for United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently having started all 10 of United’s league and Champions League games this season.

Shaw, who missed three months of the 2019/20 season with a hamstring issue, played seven games in three weeks for United following the October international break.

While he was one of several players to be criticised following United’s humiliating 6-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur in October, the former Southampton man had returned to form prior to his injury, notching assists in his last two outings.

Solskjaer will be expected to turn to summer signing Alex Telles in Shaw’s absence. The Brazilian is back in first-team training following a spell out after contracting Covid-19.

Solskjaer will be frustrated with the extent of Shaw’s injury after hitting out at footballing authorities for scheduling United’s trip to Everton on Saturday lunchtime, leaving the Red Devils with a quick turnaround after returning from their Champions League game in Turkey on Thursday morning.

“These boys deserve better. Luke Shaw has got injured because of it. It’s a hamstring which might be a long one and Marcus Rashford might be struggling,” Solskjaer told BT Sport.

“The authorities set us up to fail, who is responsible? We’ve had enough of that. Players this season, in these times, a pandemic, mentally and physically it’s draining. Let us play on a Sunday, there’s an international break after this, it’s a joke.”

