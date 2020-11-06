Why Manchester United turned down the chance to sign James Rodriguez

The Colombian has impressed at Everton this season.

On Saturday, Manchester United travel to Goodison Park to face an Everton side currently six points and 11 places better off than them in the Premier League.

United, reeling after back-to-back defeats against Arsenal and Istanbul Basaksehir, will come up against one of English football’s hottest strikers in Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The 23-year-old has already scored 11 times in all competitions for the Toffees this season and will undoubtedly be relishing a chance to unnerve a United defence that has conceded 13 goals in six league outings this term.

United will also come up against a player who, had things panned out differently, would be turning out in their famous red strip this weekend.

James Rodriguez, who joined Everton from Real Madrid over the summer, has been declared fit for Satuday’s clash after missing last week’s defeat by Newcastle United due to injury.

The Colombian has already made a significant impression on Merseyside with three goals and three assists helping to fuel Everton’s early-season form.

And the 2014 World Cup Golden Boot winner will be keen to show United what they missed out on with the Red Devils having rejected an opportunity to sign him in 2019.

💪 | Carlo says @jamesdrodriguez is fit for #EVEMUN. “We have practically all the squad available apart from Richarlison and Delph.” Watch live: https://t.co/GHxjk3YU0E pic.twitter.com/GBsJpD8jXj — Everton (@Everton) November 6, 2020

As reported by Goal, James was offered to United by Real with the Spanish giants keen to acquire Paul Pogba in return.

However, with United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen to shape his squad around young British talent, the Premier League side turned down the offer.

United also demanded at least £150m for Pogba, who they re-signed from Juventus in 2016 for £89m.

James, who was 28 at the time and had suffered his fair share of injuries, did not fit the profile of player United were targeting.

Indeed, United signalled their intentions to invest in promising British players when they signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James in 2019.

Although not quite as young, England international Harry Maguire was also added to Solskjaer’s squad. United also attempted to land one of England’s brightest prospects this year in Jadon Sancho only to fail in their attempts to lure him away from Borussia Dortmund.

With United having passed on James’ signature, the playmaker endured a frustrating final season at Real before joining Everton.

United instead injected creativity into their squad by signing Bruno Fernandes in January.

Last year was not James’ only contact with United. In 2013, the Premier League side attempted to secure his signature from Porto only to lose out to Monaco.

“There was some kind of talk there,” James told Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube show The Locker Room earlier this year.

“My agent (Jorge Mendes) has a great relationship with the club. We always dreamed of getting to a big club, and since I was a child, I always admired Manchester.

“I always saw those teams with Rio together with [Ryan] Giggs and [Paul] Scholes. There were a lot of prodigious players and I wanted to get there in that year. But it didn’t happen.

“I thought I had to play for a club that wasn’t so big.

“So, I went to France just before the World Cup and my plan was to go to the World Cup, have a great tournament, score goals, reach a good level and then play for a big club.”

