The disgruntled Manchester United supporters who broke into Old Trafford on Sunday are planning to stage further protests against the Glazer family’s ownership of the club, according to The Times.

Approximately 200 supporters breached Old Trafford security and invaded the pitch in extraordinary scenes on Sunday, leading to the postponement of United’s Premier League game with Liverpool.

The demonstrations came after the Red Devils were announced as one of the founding Super League clubs, only for them to quickly withdraw as plans for the breakaway competition crumbled in spectacular fashion.

Man United protests reached the Old Trafford pitch on Sunday.

The protestors are planning another demonstration before United’s next home game, against Leicester City on May 12, while they are also said to be targeting the Liverpool game once a rearranged date has been confirmed.

United’s next two games are away with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in Europa League semi-final second leg action against Roma on Thursday before travelling to Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Red Devils will also host Fulham at Old Trafford on May 19, but it is unclear whether or not protests are planned for that game.

Sunday’s protests sent shockwaves through the Premier League community with the Glazer family under increasing pressure to sell the club they bought back in 2005.

However, according to The Guardian, the Glazers have no plans to sell United and instead intend to increase the club’s value to £7bn.

Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) on Monday wrote an open letter to Joel Glazer urging the owners to engage with fans in order to avoid a repeat of Sunday’s scenes.

It read: “What happened [on Sunday] was the culmination of 16 years in which your family’s ownership of the club has driven us into debt and decline, and we have felt ever more sidelined and ignored. After 16 years not one member of the Glazer family has ever had so much as a conversation with us, the club’s Supporters Trust.

“After the events of yesterday we trust your attention is now fully focused on the question of what happens next at Manchester United.

“Yesterday, that frustration reached boiling point. We support the right of fans to protest lawfully and, although we did not personally witness any such acts, of course we do not condone any acts of violence.

“None of us want this to continue. We all have better things to do. So we need to find a way forward.”

