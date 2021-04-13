Manchester United ‘in talks’ to buy A-League club Central Coast Mariners

Very interesting.

Manchester United are in talks to buy A-League club Central Coast Mariners, according to reports.

United are said to have held discussions with Mike Charlesworth, who owns the Australian club, regarding the Premier League side’s potential purchase.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, were a deal to go through the Mariners may be relocated from the Central Coast to North Sydney, subject to approval from Football Australia and the majority of the Mariners’ fellow A-League clubs.

Central Coast Mariners.

United assistant manager Mike Phelan spent five months as the Mariners’ sporting director in 2018 before he returned to Old Trafford to take up a role on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s backroom team.

The Mariners have endured financial troubles in recent years with Charlesworth announcing his intention to sell his stake in the club last summer.

United would be following in the footsteps of rivals Manchester City, who in 2014 bought Melbourne Heart before renaming the club Melbourne City.

Melbourne City are a part of the City Football Group.

The City Football Group also owns MLS side New York City, Mumbai City and Montevideo City Torque.

As per the Daily Mail, United are also exploring the possibility of building ‘a network of clubs in Asia’.

The Red Devils have large fanbases across Asia and in Australia. In pre-season ahead of the 2019/20 season, they played Inter Milan at the National Stadium Singapore before travelling to Shanghai to face Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Hongkou Stadium on 25 July.

United played the A-League All Stars in 2013.

The Inter game attracted 52,897 spectators, while in 2013, 83,000 watched United take on the A-League All Stars in Sydney, which the Premier League side won 5-1.

Central Coast Mariners are currently top of the A-League standings after 16 games, two points ahead of Manchester City-owned Melbourne City, who have played a game less.

Read More About: central coast mariners, Manchester United