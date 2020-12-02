Manchester City respond to ‘disappointing’ Porto newsletter

Manchester City have responded to Porto after the Portuguese club took aim at Pep Guardiola and his players in their official newsletter.

In their newsletter, which was sent to fans after Tuesday’s 0-0 Champions League draw with Manchester City, Porto said the Premier League were ‘lucky’ to have avoided defeat and took aim at Guardiola, Fernandinho and Bernardo Silva.

“The coach and players – who also struggled to cope with the result – should even be grateful for the luck they had with refereeing again,” read the newsletter.

“After the scandals of the game in England, this time a penalty was missed for Ederson’s more than evident foul on Otavio.”

Porto also said Silva was ‘known internationally for having been convicted of racism’ in reference to the midfielder’s one-match ban for a controversial Twitter post about Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy.

The Primeira Liga side also accused City midfielder Fernandinho of ‘lacking class or insight’ after the Brazilian criticised them for diving during Tuesday’s match. The scoreless draw was enough to see both teams secure qualification for the knockout rounds.

City have responded to Porto by saying the newsletter is ‘almost as surprising as it is disappointing.’

“This is not the first time that Porto have reacted badly in circumstances like this,” a City spokesperson told The Times.

“On this occasion, it is the ill-judged and targeted criticism of some of our individual players and indeed our manager, which we wholly reject.

“In 2012, the last we encountered them, it was the denial by the club of clear racist behaviour of their fans for which they were investigated and fined (Porto were fined by Uefa in April 2012 for racist chanting towards Mario Balotelli during a match in February of that year).

“In this context, this latest outburst is almost as surprising as it is disappointing.”

Read More About: Champions League, Manchester City, pep guardiola, Porto