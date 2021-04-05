Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer twice ‘reversed decision’ to drop David de Gea

Solskjaer opted to start Henderson for Sunday’s win over Brighton.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s relationship with David de Gea is reportedly ‘strained’ over the issue of who the Norwegian sees as his first-choice goalkeeper.

De Gea has been United’s No.1 for the vast majority of his decade at the club, but the former Atletico Madrid stopper has seen his position challenged by Dean Henderson this season.

De Gea has not played for United since the 0-0 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on February 28 although he was granted paternity leave to return to Spain for the birth of his first child in March.

Solskjaer twice changed his mind about dropping De Gea

However, Solskjaer opted to start Henderson ahead of the 30-year-old for United’s game with Brighton on Sunday with De Gea having to settle for a place on the bench.

And according to the Manchester Evening News, Solskjaer initially planned to drop De Gea for United’s home game with West Brom in November only to reverse his decision after the goalkeeper’s unhappy reaction.

Solskjaer also had a change of heart for the trip to Chelsea in February, intending to start Henderson only to hand De Gea the gloves.

🗣”It is something that will create headlines and fish & chip wrapping paper in a little while.” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that both Dean Henderson and David de Gea will play for Manchester United towards the end of the season pic.twitter.com/8ZMnBAvA8l — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 5, 2021

As per the MEN’s report, many inside the United dressing room now consider Henderson to be the club’s number one.

Following United’s comeback win over Brighton on Sunday, Solskjaer attempted to downplay his decision to stick with Henderson.

“With Dean and David’s situation, I know it’s something that will create headlines and [is] fish and chip wrapping paper in a little while,” said the United boss.

“But I’ve got two great goalkeepers and it’s about now finding games both will play [in].

“Obviously not the same game, of course. But both of them deserve to play more than what they do and it’s a decision I have to make every time.”

De Gea, who is believed to be United’s highest earner on £375,000-a-week, is under contract at Old Trafford until 2023.

Henderson, who spent the last two seasons on loan at Sheffield United, signed a new five-year deal with United in August.

Read More About: david de gea, Dean Henderson, Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer