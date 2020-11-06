This would be a very interesting appointment.

Manchester United once again find themselves in an increasingly uncomfortable position.

After a summer transfer window that produced more frustration than satisfaction given their failure to land top target Jadon Sancho, United have stumbled out of the blocks this season.

While they have secured impressive wins over RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain, the Red Devils have already suffered four defeats in the Premier League and Champions League.

And after thumping Leipzig 5-0, United fell to two desperately disappointing defeats in the space of three days, losing to Arsenal and Istanbul Basaksehir.

Those two results have increased the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. While the Norwegian led the club to third place in the league last season, the manner in which United have lost certain games this season has weakened the former striker’s position.

This week, Mauricio Pochettino’s name has popped up once again. The Argentine, who has been out of work since being sacked by Tottenham last year, expressed his desire to return to management during an appearance on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football programme.

“I’m always ready.” 👊 Mauricio Pochettino insists he is ready to return to football! ⚽pic.twitter.com/DVR4bcxDpT — Sky Sports (@SkySports) November 2, 2020

Given Solskjaer’s malaise and Pochettino’s availability, it seems likely that, were United to dismiss the current incumbent, the South American would be the overwhelming favourite to take the reins.

Pochettino was previously considered by the United board following Louis van Gaal’s departure in 2016 before appointing Jose Mourinho.

However, according to ESPN, Pochettino would potentially face competition for a place in the Old Trafford dugout from RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann.

NEW RECORD! 32-year-old Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann becomes the youngest coach in history to win a #UCL knockout tie 👍 pic.twitter.com/SOR4zEhgUy — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 10, 2020

Although his recent defeat by United was not the most flattering reflection of his credentials, Nagelsmann has long been considered one of Europe’s brightest managerial prospects.

The German broke through at Hoffenheim. When he was appointed as their head coach in 2015, he was 28, making him the youngest manager in Bundesliga history.

In his first full season in charge, he led Hoffenheim to fourth place, qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

And he has since attracted plaudits for his work at Leipzig following his appointment in 2019, leading the club to third place in last season’s Bundesliga in addition to reaching the Champions League semi-finals.

Tactically innovative and versatile, Nagelsmann is still only 33 and would certainly represent an intriguing, long-term investment for United should they decide to part ways with Solskjaer.

