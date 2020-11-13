‘He has incredible skill’ – Marcus Rashford tips Angel Gomes for bright career after Man United exit

Marcus Rashford believes Angel Gomes has a bright future ahead of him after leaving Manchester United.

Gomes, who came through the Manchester United youth ranks with Rashford, joined Ligue 1 side Lille a over the summer after failing to agree a new contract at Old Trafford.

After arriving in France, Gomes was immediately loaned out to Portuguese side Boavista for the 2020/21 season, and he has already made a significant impression with three goals and three assists in five Primeira Liga appearances.

Gomes managed only 10 senior appearances for United between 2017 and 2020 having made his debut as a 16-year-old, and while the England under-20 international didn’t quite make the grade at Old Trafford, Rashford is not surprised to see him thriving elsewhere.

“It is a pleasure to talk about him, I feel that he is doing very well in Boavista,” Rashford told A Bola.

“We speak regularly on the phone and have congratulated him several times. It’s a good sign. He scored that incredible midfield goal that went viral. A great goal really! But with his talent, nothing surprises me.

“He has incredible skill. Whoever plays alongside him realises that he is an exciting talent.”

Another brilliant goal for Angel Gomes for Boavista today. He’s really lighting up the Portuguese League… 🔥🔥 Enjoy for now @agomes_47, but… We need you back soon 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5xmFQg4Xks — Busby (@Busby_UTD) November 8, 2020

Rashford also spoke of how he was impressed by Gomes after the attacking midfielder started training with the United first-team, saying he ‘faced us all without fear’.

“Having trained with him since I was very young, it is easy to see his success and to guess his bright future,” added Rashford, who added that he hopes to one day play alongside Gomes again.

“Having him train with us at that time was a great experience and opportunity. I remember that during training he faced us all without fear, always anxious to have the ball.

“He has everything to reach the top. I’ll always tell you! He plays as an attacking midfielder but personally I see him as someone who thrives on a the pitch with the ball, so he can play in other positions with equal success.

“It is easy to play with him. It was something very natural, because he is always looking for a quick pass, which surprises defenders and creates opportunities to score.

“I can thank him for a lot of goals. He’s a great team player and one of the things I most hope will happen is to play with him again. It is a wish that I trust will come true!”

Read More About: Angel Gomes, Manchester United, marcus rashford