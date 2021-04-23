Manchester United identify two possible replacements for Ed Woodward

Woodward is due to step down at the end of 2021.

Manchester United have identified two potential successors to Ed Woodward, who is standing down from his role as the club’s executive vice-chairman.

United earlier this week announced Woodward will leave the club at the end of 2021 amid backlash over the Red Devils’ involvement in the proposed Super League.

United were revealed as one of the founder clubs of the controversial breakaway competition before withdrawing following a furious response.

United begin search for Ed Woodward replacement.

While there was no mention of the Super League in United’s statement confirming Woodward’s departure, reports have suggested that the investment banker was opposed to the club’s plans to join the new tournament.

Man United have now begun their search for Woodward’s successor and have highlighted Norwich City’s Stuart Webber and Southampton’s Martin Semmens as possible candidates, according to talkSPORT presenter Alex Crook, who says United are likely to make an ‘external appointment with Premier League experience’.

Webber has achieved success with Norwich having played a key behind-the-scenes role in the Canaries’ successful bid to regain their Premier League status.

Championship leaders Norwich were last week guaranteed promotion back to the top flight with Webber an influential figure at Carrow Road following his move from Huddersfield Town in 2017.

Webber is known for his prowess in player recruitment. During his time as a Liverpool scout, he played a key role in bringing Raheem Sterling to the club.

It is worth noting that Webber was previously linked with the technical director role at Manchester United in 2019, but former midfielder Darren Fletcher has since filled that position while John Murtough was named the club’s inaugural football director.

As discussed on @talkSPORT #MUFC have started their search for Ed Woodward’s replacement. Likely to be an external appointment with Premier League experience. Stuart Webber #NCFC and Martin Semmens #SaintsFC both admired. Told it won’t be Paul Barber who is committed to #BHAFC — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) April 23, 2021

Semmens has been Southampton’s chief executive since June 2019.

Other names to have been linked with Woodward’s job include former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar and Brighton chief executive Paul Barber, although the latter is not believed to be in the running as he remains committed to the Seagulls, as per talkSPORT.

Richard Arnold, who was recently appointed United’s managing director, is another ‘plausible candidate’, as per The Athletic.

