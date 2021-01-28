Man United condemn ‘mindless idiots’ who targeted players with racist abuse after Sheffield United game

Manchester United released a strongly-worded statement on Thursday morning.

Manchester United have condemned the racist abuse suffered by Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial following Wednesday night’s defeat by Sheffield United.

Racist social media users targeted Tuanzebe and Martial on Twitter and Instagram after United fell to their fourth league defeat of the season.

The club released a strongly-worded statement on Thursday morning urging regularity authorities to ‘strengthen measures’ to prevent racist behaviour from ‘anonymous mindless idiots’.

“Everyone at Manchester United is disgusted by the racial abuse received by players via social media after last night’s game,” read the club’s statement.

“We utterly condemn it and it is encouraging to see other fans condemn this on social media also.

We are #UnitedAgainstRacism. Then, now and always. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 28, 2021

“Manchester United has zero-tolerance of any form of racism or discrimination and a long-standing commitment to campaigning against it through our All Red All Equal initiative.

“Identifying these anonymous mindless idiots remains problematic. We urge social media platforms and regulatory authorities to strengthen measures to prevent this kind of behaviour.”

Scott McTominay expressed his support for Tuanzebe, who was making his first Premier League start for United on Wednesday, on Instagram.

“My brother. Disgusted with what I have read this morning,” wrote McTominay.

United captain Harry Maguire echoed the club’s sentiment with his own message: “UNITED against racism. We will not tolerate it.”

UNITED against racism. We will not tolerate it 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/lR8Qcnxq4N — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) January 28, 2021

Kick It Out chair Sanjay Bhandari said via Sky Sports: “We are disappointed that players are continuing to be subject to racist abuse on their social platforms, it is completely unacceptable.

“We will continue to work with the football authorities, law enforcement and social media companies to try and rid football of hateful and discriminatory behaviour.

“As we have said before, online hate must have real-life consequences, so people don’t continue to spread hate as freely as they wish.

“The individuals responsible for this abuse will hopefully be identified by the social media platforms and swiftly removed.

“We know that discriminatory abuse can have a significant real-world impact on the welfare of the victims.

“We encourage the players to get such support from their club in the first instance, and support is also available from the PFA and Kick It Out.”

