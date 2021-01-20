The Man United defeat that forced Alex Ferguson to question his own methods

It was a significant period in Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United reign.

In April 1997, Manchester United were fighting for trophies on two fronts.

In the Premier League, the Red Devils were leading the way and managing to keep Newcastle United, Arsenal and Liverpool at arm’s length.

There had been disappointment in the domestic cup competitions, with Wimbledon and Leicester City knocking them out of the FA Cup and League Cup respectively.

Those early cup exits did, however, allow Alex Ferguson to sharpen his focus on achieving his ultimate ambition: becoming a Champions League winner.

In the early and mid-90s, while the Red Devils dominated the English football landscape, they had been somewhat underwhelming in European football’s elite club competition.

In 1991, Ferguson led United to the European Cup Winners’ Cup, but there were plenty of chastening defeats in the Champions League following that success.

In 1994, for example, they fell to Turkish side Galatasaray on away goals in the second round and failed to make the group stages.

The following season brought further misery for Ferguson and United as they crashed out of the group stage after finishing with six points from six games, the crushing nadir being their 4-0 hammering at the hands of Barcelona in the Camp Nou.

United’s European hopes

In 1995/96, United competed in the Uefa Cup after relinquishing their Premier League crown to Blackburn Rovers. Again, they flattered to deceive, going out in the first round to Russian side Rotor Volgograd.

But in 1996/97, United finally began to prove their European credentials. Having qualified from a group that contained Juventus, Fenerbahce and Rapid Vienna, United thumped Porto in the quarter-finals.

All the work was done in the first leg as David May, Eric Cantona, Ryan Giggs and Andy Cole scored to give the English side a 4-0 win, before a scoreless stalemate in Portugal.

United’s semi-final assignment was even tougher: Borussia Dortmund.

Dortmund, the reigning Bundesliga champions, were managed by Ottmar Hitzfeld, for whom Ferguson had a great deal of respect and whose Bayern Munich side lost to United in the ’99 final.

United struggled against the Germans, however, and bowed out after a 2-0 aggregate defeat. For Ferguson, it was a particularly bitter pill to swallow, calling it an ‘earthquake of disappointment’.

“Failing to complete that last step was agony,” Ferguson wrote in his 1999 autobiography, Managing My Life.

United had lost Peter Schmeichel and David May to injury prior to the first leg in Dortmund, and while Ferguson was pleased with how stand-ins Raimond Van der Gouw and Ronny Johnsen performed, he felt the injuries left his squad with a feeling of ‘uneasiness’.

Ferguson questions himself after Cantona display

Ferguson was also left perplexed by Cantona’s subdued performances over the two games. The Frenchman, United’s talisman during the early Premier League years, scored 15 goals that season but was uncharacteristically timid against Dortmund.

Cantona’s performance in Dortmund even left Ferguson questioning his own managerial methods.

“Eric Cantona was so low-key and marginal in Dortmund that I was left searching my mind for the reason,” wrote the Scot.

“I questioned myself about whether there had been any alteration in my method of dealing with him.

“It had always been my practice to speak with him on a regular basis, particularly in his early days with the club and in the dark period of his eight-month suspension.

“He had responded well to personal contact and as we came away from Germany I was wondering if lately I had been talking to him less than I should.”

Alex Ferguson went on to discuss the ‘mental block’ he felt prevented Cantona from becoming the best player in the world before discussing the second leg of the Dortmund tie at Old Trafford, which again produced only frustration for the Premier League side.

United, as per Ferguson, missed a ‘barrowload’ of chances as Dortmund advanced to meet Juventus in the final, with the Germans ultimately prevailing.

Cantona reveals retirement plans to Ferguson

The day after United’s elimination, Cantona hit Ferguson with some bombshell news.

“When Eric came to see me on the day after our European hopes were crushed for another year, I asked him why he felt he should give up football at the age of thirty.

“His answer was vague, amounting to little more than the suggestion that he had done as much as he could in the game and wished to take his life in another direction.”

While Ferguson held out hope that Cantona’s father would talk the striker out of quitting, the Frenchman did indeed hang up his boots at the end of that season.

Unsurprisingly, United struggled in his absence, as Arsenal clinched the Double in 1997/98.

The following season, however, United clicked into full gear, beating a string of Europe’s top side en route to landing Ferguson the trophy that had eluded him during his first decade in charge.

