Luke Shaw speaks honestly about Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher’s punditry

Luke Shaw has admitted it feels ‘nice’ to have changed the minds of punditry duo Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher after an excellent season with Manchester United.

Shaw has been one of United’s most consistent performers and was this week named the club’s Players’ Player of the Year, the second time he has won the award.

The 25-year-old left-back was also named in Neville and Carragher’s Team of the Season, prompting the following response from Shaw.

Shaw on Neville and Carragher.

“It’s obviously really nice to see, especially from both of them,” Shaw said via the Manchester Evening News.

“I’ve been criticised by them in the past, obviously for performances and what not. It’s nice to change their minds on what they think of me.

“They know a lot about football and watch a lot of football, so clearly it means something. But you try not to take too much notice of it and just focus on yourself, keep doing the right things to improve and get better.

“I think sometimes they’re so spot on with what they say. Their analysis of football is excellent, not just Gary, but both of them. They literally know everything about football!

“Normally they’re pretty right about everything. But sometimes, maybe recently, they’ve got a couple of things wrong.”

Shaw also offered a refreshingly honest assessment of his own performance in United’s recent defeat by Liverpool, admitting that he allowed himself to dip under the high standards he has set for himself.

“I wasn’t what I normally have been this season and that was why I was very disappointed after that game,” he said.

“I need to set the bar high because I believe I can do that and it only benefits the team and myself when I do push myself.

“I want to be consistently performing at a high level and I dropped below that. I said to the manager the day after I was really annoyed with myself, blah, blah, blah, talking about it. He agreed with me and said ‘you weren’t bad’.

“But I’ve set this consistency at a high level and he expects that every game and I agree with him. I need to push myself to that level, too.”

