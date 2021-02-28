Luke Shaw reveals what referee told Harry Maguire about penalty incident in Man United’s draw at Chelsea

Share and Enjoy !

A forgettable goalless draw between Chelsea and United at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United failed to tighten their grip on second place in the Premier League table as they played out a bore 0-0 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

In a game that desperately lacked quality and goalmouth action, the biggest talking point came in the first half when United were denied a penalty.

Referee Stuart Attwell pulled play back in the 15th-minute after Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi appeared to handle the ball in the penalty area.

Shaw reveals what referee told Maguire

The VAR recommended that Attwell review the incident on the pitchside monitor. After watching the incident back, Attwell did not award United the penalty.

However, speaking to Sky Sports after the game, United defender Luke Shaw claims to have heard Attwell tell Harry Maguire that, if he awarded the penalty, ‘it’ll cause a lot of talk about it after’.

“I don’t know, I think at the time I saw a handball, I didn’t know whether it was Callum or Mason [Greenwood], I just carried on and didn’t even know there was a potential check,” said Shaw.

“I don’t know why they stopped if it was a pen. If it wasn’t going to be a pen, I don’t think they needed to stop.

“The ref even said to H [Harry Maguire], I heard him say ‘if I say it’s a pen then it’ll cause a lot of talk about it after’ so I don’t know what happened there.

🗣 “The ref said to H [Harry] If I say it’s a pen it’s going to cause a lot of talk about it after.” Luke Shaw on the handball that wasn’t given as a penalty pic.twitter.com/NcAxMOhJHk — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 28, 2021

“H said they got told it was a pen, got told it was a pen by VAR, so I’m not sure.

“I don’t understand why he’s stopped it, if he stops it you would think he’s going to give it because we had the ball and we were attacking.

“It’s confusing with this VAR because if it’s not going to be a pen, they may as well continue the game because it disrupts the flow but I’m not going to moan about it because I don’t think either team did enough to win.”

Following Shaw’s interview, Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane admitted he wasn’t sure what the left-back ‘was getting at’ before discussing why he grew increasingly ‘annoyed’ as the game wore on.

“You’re looking for Chelsea as the home team to go and try to win the game,” said Keane.

“We saw some good balls into the box from set-pieces, no desire to win them, then we saw a real lack of quality from United in the second half.

“We look back over the big games where they’re not producing, that must be concerning.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: Chelsea, Harry Maguire, luke shaw, Manchester United