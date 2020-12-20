Ex-Man United boss Louis van Gaal shares theory on recent Marcus Rashford comments

Former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal does not think Marcus Rashford will remain at Old Trafford for his entire career.

Rashford recently came out to confirm his long-term commitment to United, saying “it wouldn’t sit right for me to be pulling on another shirt.”

However, Van Gaal – who handed Rashford his first-team debut in 2016 – believes the striker consciously stopped short of saying he would never play for another club.

“I admire him for being such an honest and pure guy,” the Dutchman told The Mirror.

“He comes from an area where things are tough.

“And the way he is fighting for less privileged kids is wonderful. He does a lot of stuff for the community. He is a great lad.

“I enjoyed listening to him when he said he hopes to play at United for a long, long time.

“But I listened carefully. And he did not say he would never play for another club.’’

‘He is now growing as a top player’

Rashford, who has scored 12 goals in 20 appearances this season, is under contract at Old Trafford until 2023, although The Mirror earlier this week claimed the 23-year-old is in line for a bumper new deal.

Van Gaal proceeded to praise Rashford‘s development from a raw, dribble-happy forward to a more rounded attacking unit, one capable of both scoring and creating goals.

“When I first saw him, he was an old fashioned dribbler. That is how he played in the reserves,” said Van Gaal, who led United to the FA Cup before being sacked in 2016.

“He would take people on all the time, go past them with lovely dribbles. And he still loves to do that.

“But he is now growing as a top player. He knows when he can’t make his dribbles, he needs to pass.

“When he has double markers he needs to come up with quick decisions and different options.

“I have noticed how he is giving more assists for goals, the way he scans the pitch is good.

“He must keep doing that, if he dribbles too much he gets stuck with the ball. When you give him space, he is unstoppable.’’

