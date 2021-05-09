Bissouma has really caught the eye for the Seagulls this season.

Liverpool have stepped up their pursuit of Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, who has asked to leave the Seagulls at the end of the season, according to The Times.

Jurgen Klopp will likely require reinforcements in midfield with Georginio Wijnaldum expected to leave for Barcelona in the summer.

And while the Reds have reportedly enquired about Bissouma’s potential availability, they will face stiff competition from Manchester City, Chelsea and Marseille.

Bissouma joined Brighton from Lille in 2018 and, while he failed to fully justify the hype during his first two seasons in England, he has attracted widespread praise for his displays in midfield this season.

The Mali international has started 32 of the Seagulls’ 35 games and, at 24, is expected to continue his upward trajectory as he approaches his peak years.

An accomplished midfielder, capable of ball winning and breaking the opposition lines with his passing, Bissouma was unsurprisingly tight-lipped when quizzed about his future in April.

“I don’t have much to say about that because I’m at Brighton for the moment,” Bissouma told The Argus.

“I consider myself a Brighton player, so the most important thing right now, as I said, is to stay up.

“We’ll try and stay up, and God willing, we’ll see how things go next season.”

Aouar ‘open’ to leaving Lyon

Elsewhere, Houssem Aouar is reportedly open to leaving Lyon this summer, as per L’Equipe (via Sport Witness).

Like Bissouma, Aouar has been touted as a possible Wijnaldum replacement. The 22-year-old France international was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal last year and is likely to attract considerable interest once more in the upcoming transfer window.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas recently hinted that Aouar may leave the Ligue 1 club this summer.

“The departure of Houssem is not a wish of OL,” said Aulas.

“If he wishes to leave, we will try, as we have done for many years, to accompany him.

“If the offers do not correspond to what we want, he will stay in Lyon and we will be very happy.”

