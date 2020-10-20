Liverpool to battle Spanish giants for Kylian Mbappe next summer

Liverpool and Real Madrid appear to be leading the chase for Paris Saint-Germain superstar Mbappe.

Paris Saint-Germain may be forced to sell their prized asset Kylian Mbappe next summer with Liverpool and Real Madrid both eyeing a move for the winger.

Mbappe is under contract at the Parc des Princes until 2022, but according to Le Parisien, there has been little progress on the 21-year-old agreeing fresh terms.

Earlier this month, L’Equipe claimed PSG may be forced to sell Mbappe for a fee as low as £91m if they are unable to tie him down to a contract extension rather than risk losing him for free in 2022.

The 2018 World Cup winner cost the French champions £160m when he joined them from rivals Monaco in 2018 having spent the 2017/18 season on loan with PSG.

For Mbappe, Real Madrid is a hugely attractive proposition. Not only are the Spanish giants considered a dream move for most young players, but they are also managed by Zinedine Zidane, Mbappe’s idol.

Mbappe detailed his long-held admiration for Zizou in a piece for the Players’ Tribune, recalling his excitement at receiving an invitation to train with the French legend and Real Madrid when he was 14.

However, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is thought to be a keen admirer of Mbappe’s, and judging by the player’s comments earlier this year, the feeling is mutual.

“This season, Liverpool have been a machine in the Premier League,” Mbappe told the Daily Mirror in May.

“They have made winning look easy but the truth is that it is never easy.

“Performances like they have been having don’t just happen. To be as ruthless as they have been would come from lots of hard work in training and from having a very good manager.”

