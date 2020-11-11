Liverpool forward Diogo Jota hits out at EA Sports for not updating his FIFA 21 rating

Diogo Jota has been in excellent form since joining Liverpool from Wolves.

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has criticised EA Sports for failing to update his FIFA 21 rating following his impressive start to life at Anfield.

Jota has slotted seamlessly into Jurgen Klopp’s side since arriving from Wolves with seven goals in 11 games in all competitions including a hat-trick against Atalanta in the Champions League.

The Portugal international also starred for Wolves last season, scoring 16 goals in all competitions, nine of which came in the Europa League.

And given his form over the last 12 months, Jota has been left unimpressed with his ’80’ rating on FIFA 21.

“I think they were taken by surprise when I went to Liverpool,” he told Einsteins TVI via Portuguese outlet O Jogo.

“They thought I was going to stay at Wolverhampton and then they didn’t even bother to upgrade my card.

“I kept the data from last season, and despite being one of the best scorers in the Europa League and everything, they didn’t even bother.”

As seen above, Jota’s pace, dribbling, shooting and defence have stayed the same while his passing and physical attributes have improved by one.

Jota has spoken about adapting to life at Liverpool and has revealed that Klopp is different from any of his previous coaches with the German renowned for his strong relationships with his players.

“He is different from any coach I have ever had, especially in terms of contact,” Jota told TVI.

“He sent me a text message a few days ago, something that is not very common [to see] in a coach.

“I was at the spa, I wasn’t even expecting it and I got a message from him.

“But even so, he likes to be close to the players, both on and off the field.”

