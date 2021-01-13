Liverpool midfielder Fabinho responds to rumours that Mohamed Salah is ‘unhappy’ at Anfield

There has been plenty of speculation over Salah’s Liverpool future.

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has responded to claims that Mohamed Salah is “unhappy” at Anfield.

In December, Salah’s ex-Egypt teammate Mohamed Aboutrika suggested that the star forward was unsettled on Merseyside shortly after he was passed over for the captaincy in Liverpool’s Champions League win over Midtjylland.

Salah has been in excellent form for Liverpool this season with 17 goals in 25 games, including one in the Reds’ FA Cup victory over a Covid-affected Aston Villa on Friday.

Fabinho on transfer rumours

And while transfer speculation linking the 28-year-old with a big-money move to Real Madrid remains intense, Fabinho says Salah seems ‘very happy’ at Anfield.

“Big players will always have their names involved in rumours,” the versatile Brazilian told BeanymanSports.

“Salah plays for Liverpool, one of the biggest teams in the world. So I think it’s normal to see his name linked to other teams, especially from different leagues.

Confirmed: Mohamed Salah’s clinical curler against Crystal Palace has been voted Liverpool’s Goal of the Month for December. #awlfc [lfc]pic.twitter.com/toEuFY7njV — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) January 11, 2021

“Anyway, I see him very happy here and pleased with his performances this season.

“He’s very demanding with himself, he wants to be the best, he wants to help the team and works hard for it.

“It’s always been the case and it hasn’t changed at all. He keeps scoring goals, which everyone is used to seeing.

“In the changing room, he’s always talking to everyone and making jokes. I don’t see anything affecting him.

“Overall, I am not following the news so I’m not sure about any rumours. As I said, top-quality players will always be linked to big clubs.”

Fabinho and Salah are both expected to feature for Jurgen Klopp’s champions in Sunday’s top-two Premier League clash with Manchester United at Anfield.

United knocked Liverpool off top spot with a 1-0 win over Burnley on Tuesday, and while Fabinho admits that the Red Devils are enjoying a good run, he insists his focus remains on getting his side’s campaign back on track after taking just two points from their last three league outings.

“We are aware that the fight isn’t only against Manchester United,” said Fabinho.

“But they are definitely confident and enjoying a good momentum in the league.

“They are winning some games that perhaps they weren’t last season, such as against Wolves.

“However, our focus isn’t exclusively on Manchester United. The main thing is trying to play our football and winning games.

“Unfortunately, it wasn’t the case in the last three matches. Although we lost some important points, we are still in a good situation.

“We have a big opportunity on Sunday against Manchester United and hopefully we can be winners.”

