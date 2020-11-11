Liverpool defender Joe Gomez suffers ‘serious injury’ in England training

Joe Gomez could be set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering an injury on England duty.

Liverpool’s defensive crisis looks set to worsen after it emerged that Joe Gomez suffered an injury during England training.

According to The Telegraph, Gomez is concerned that the injury is ‘serious’ which could leave Liverpool awfully short at the back.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is already without Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold with Joel Matip having returned following his own injury woes.

Klopp is also unable to call upon Fabinho, who has filled in at centre-back in the past, with the Brazilian not expected back from his hamstring injury until late November.

England manager Gareth Southgate is expected to reveal further details of Gomez’s injury at his press conference on Wednesday evening ahead of Thursday’s friendly against Ireland.

News of Gomez’s injury will likely anger Klopp after the German called for the Premier League to revert back to the five substitutions rule in order to protect players with hectic fixtures schedules.

“In my understanding it is a lack of leadership,” said Klopp.

“You go in a meeting and Richard Masters said you want three subs or five subs. It is not an advantage, it is a necessity. In all other countries it happens.

“Richard Masters sold it completely wrong. It is the only big league where you have only three subs. Trent will be out for England. What he has we don’t know. It will not be the only one Gareth (Southgate) has lost.”

