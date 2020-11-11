Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp still angered by Hamza Choudhury tackle on Mohamed Salah

“In these moments I am really angry. I don’t like it. I cannot really deal with unfairness.”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had plenty to celebrate during the 2019/20 season.

Having conquered Europe by winning the Champions League in 2019, the German led Liverpool to the promised land: their first Premier League title in 30 years.

The Reds were simply unstoppable and Klopp certainly took immense satisfaction from ending the season 18 points above Manchester City, who had pipped them to the title at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Liverpool‘s triumphant campaign was not without its infuriating moments for Klopp, however, as detailed during a new documentary.

The End of the Storm is director James Erskine’s feature-length look at Liverpool’s record-breaking 2019/20 season, and in one particular scene, Klopp grows animated while discussing a moment that left him livid on the touchline.

In October 2019, Leicester City visited Anfield. With the score locked at 1-1, and with time running out, Mohamed Salah ran at the Foxes defence.

And having shrugged Caglar Soyuncu off the ball, the Egyptian was scythed down by Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury, who had replaced James Maddison three minutes earlier.

Taklingen fra Choudhury på Mohamed Salah. pic.twitter.com/KSRCk21HVJ — Premier League Nor (@EPL_nor) October 5, 2019

Choudhury was shown a yellow card with Salah forced off as a result, subsequently missing Liverpool’s draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford two weeks later.

At the time, Klopp was furious. When it is raised in the documentary, his fury remains undimmed.

“I have no problems with challenges in football because it’s a contact sport,” Klopp said via The Guardian.

“But this boy I was very angry with because two weeks before he injured another player. And he came on and was overly aggressive.

“In these moments I am really angry. I don’t like it. I cannot really deal with unfairness.”

While Klopp does not specify the player Choudhury allegedly injured, there is a strong chance the Liverpool boss was referring to the England under-21 midfielder’s incident involving Newcastle’s Matt Ritchie.

Choudhury caught Ritchie with his studs during Leicester’s Carabao Cup win over Newcastle in August 2019. While that was a little more than two weeks prior to the Liverpool game, it was certainly another flashpoint involving Choudhury.

The 23-year-old was substituted by Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers following the Newcastle incident, which ultimately ruled Ritchie out for two months with ankle ligament damage.

The End of the Storm is released on November 30. Watch the trailer below:

