Lincoln Red Imps respond to Celtic’s ‘world first’ tweet after quadruple-treble triumph

“Hold my beer.”

On Sunday, Celtic achieved Scottish footballing immortality. A nerve-shredding shootout victory over Hearts in the Scottish Cup final lifted Neil Lennon’s side to the quadruple-treble.

A perfect dozen. 12 competitions, 12 wins. An unprecedented feat – or so Celtic thought.

After seeing off Hearts in the Hampden Park decider, the Hoops tweeted: “A world first. The #QuadrupleTreble winners, Celtic Football Club.”

A world first. The #QuadrupleTreble winners, Celtic Football Club 🍀 pic.twitter.com/Olaok8PPFm — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) December 20, 2020

However, Gibraltar side Lincoln Red Imps took exception to the second and third word of that tweet.

Responding to Celtic’s tweet, the minnows said: “Hold my beer. The #QuintupleTreble – 2003/04, 2004/05, 2005/06, 2006/07 and 2007/08.”

Lincoln won the Gibraltar Football League, the Rock Cup and the Gibraltar League Senior Cup every year between 2004 and 2008.

Hold my beer 😉🍺

The #QuintupleTreble – 2003/04, 2004/05, 2005/06, 2006/07 and 2007/08. https://t.co/3wX7tD8FtE — Lincoln Red Imps FC (@LincolnRedImps) December 22, 2020

However, prior to 2014, Gibraltar was not recognised as an official Uefa nation.

Of course, this is not the first time the Red Imps have been a thorn in Celtic’s side. In 2016, they produced one of the greatest shocks in recent history by beating the Scottish Premiership champions in their Champions League qualifier.

Imps back to haunt Celtic after 2016 upset

The result marked a humiliating start to Brendan Rodgers’ reign as Celtic boss. The Glasgow giants did bounce back, however, running out 3-0 winners in the return leg at home to progress to the next qualifying round.

Speaking after Celtic’s win over Hearts, Martin O’Neill – who managed Lennon at Celtic – said he was delighted for his former player.

“I’m delighted for him,” O’Neill told BBC Scotland.

“He’s taken a lot of stick in recent months, I think it’s really uncalled for as well because we are witnessing the 12th successive domestic trophy which he’s been a large part of in many aspects.

“I really can’t believe it. It saddens me to think of him under that kind of pressure. It’s not respite for him anymore; it’s a great evening for them.”

Read More About: Celtic, Neil Lennon