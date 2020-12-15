Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka reveals why he turned down Liverpool move

The Germany international was one of the Bundesliga’s hottest properties in 2018.

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka has admitted he considered a move to Liverpool before joining the Bundesliga giants.

Goretzka joined Bayern on a free transfer in 2018 after running down his contract at Schalke, having attracted interest from several clubs across Europe.

The 25-year-old has proved a shrewd piece of business for the Bavarians, helping them clinch the treble last season.

Goretzka was directly involved in 23 goals during his first two league seasons at Bayern (14 goals, nine assists) and has been a regular starter under Hansi Flick this term.

However, the 29-time Germany international has revealed that he could have been a Liverpool player having weighed up a possible move to Anfield before making the switch to the Allianz Arena two years ago.

“Liverpool were a consideration of course,” he told the Athletic. “They’re a great club and their development since Kloppo came has been amazing.

“We’re all a little proud of him winning the title, but I was 100 per cent sure that Bayern was the right move for me.”

Goretzka also spoke of how he has risen to his increased responsibility at Bayern following Thiago Alcantara’s move to Liverpool and an injury to Joshua Kimmich, who has not played since November 7.

“There’s a bit of a hole right now but it’s a challenge you need to meet,” added Goretzka.

“I’m aware that I have to deliver.

“There had been spells before where I felt very settled and as if I had arrived, but unfortunately there were some setbacks, due to injuries.

“Things have gone well, despite all of the crazy and negative things that have happened.

“In a sporting sense, I was able to swim against the current.”

