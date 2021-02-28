Brighton also missed two penalties as West Brom claimed a 1-0 win thanks to Kyle Bartley’s early goal.

Lewis Dunk described the controversial moment Lee Mason disallowed a free-kick that Brighton had scored despite blowing his whistle as “embarrassing” and “horrendous” pic.twitter.com/ZUFkEonvjc

Following the game, Brighton defender Dunk was unsparing in his criticism of the decision to rule out his free-kick.

“It’s embarrassing, a horrendous decision. I asked the ref if I could take the free-kick, he blew his whistle and I took it. Just because you have so much pressure from the bench and the players he disallows the goal.

“VAR don’t know what he said. It’s a horrendous decision. Why doesn’t he come speak to the press like me? Why doesn’t he come and say his point? Never. They hide behind their bubble… that’s fine, isn’t it? I don’t think he knew what he was doing. I said to him, ‘can I take the free-kick?’, he said ‘yes’, he blew the whistle and I took it.

Lee Mason ‘lost focus’ during his decision to initially award Brighton a goal against West Brom through a free-kick from Lewis Dunk before later disallowing it, says former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher. pic.twitter.com/OwcfgTIQKs — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 27, 2021

“It went in the back of the net and he give the goal. Why did he give the goal? Because he knew he said go. I don’t know how VAR is getting involved because he said the words. You can go back and look at the video if you want.”

Following the game, West Brom boss Sam Allardyce admitted he couldn’t ‘grasp’ Mason’s decision.

“I just feel that a referee today has far too many rules and regulations to adhere to – to try and even remember what he can and can’t do,” said Allardyce.

“I think that causes confusion because there’s far too many changes, there’s actually been changes as the season’s gone on.

“So it isn’t a rule but the referee still has to do it. I can’t grasp that one either. If it’s a rule, fine. If it’s not a rule why are we applying it? Too many rule changes, too many things to think about.

“The natural way to play football or referee a game is with a clear mind and I don’t think referees today are allowed to have a clear mind today to just referee how they feel, with their personality and experience and give what they see within a small set of rules.

“Not this ever-extending number of rules they keep changing and adding on.”